InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy-To-Separate Coffee Filters (JMT-134)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to separate one coffee filter from the stack without struggling or licking your fingers," said an inventor, from Greenwood, Ark., "so I invented EASY SEPARATE COFFEE FILTERS. My design also enables you to determine how many filters remain within the stack."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to separate and remove coffee filters from a stack. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with traditional filters. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent ripped, torn and wasted filters. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMT-134, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

