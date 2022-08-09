Newly Completed Broadstone Atlas Applies for LEED Certification

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadstone Atlas, developed by Alliance Residential and managed by Greystar, has applied for LEED Gold Certification for the newly completed 483-unit apartment home community which includes several green features.

"We are always looking at ways to develop projects that meet the needs of our residents while also being mindful of our environment," Jonas Bronk - Managing Director at Alliance Residential said. "We worked with Architect Orange, Hendy Interior Design and MJS landscape architects to incorporate several green features into this new community to ensure that Broadstone Atlas provides a modern, vibrant lifestyle while also being environmentally-conscious and energy-efficient."

Among Broadstone Atlas' green features include:

A Life Source Water Filtration System that provides filtered water to every home.

Water efficient plumbing fixtures including WaterSense certified toilets, showerheads, and lavatory faucets for indoor water savings.

A high-efficiency irrigation system with native and/or adapted plant selections for outdoor water savings; and a cool roof that reflects heat away from the building.

High-efficiency mechanical equipment that results in lower energy usage and higher indoor air quality.

Building materials such as paint, flooring, adhesives, and sealants that contain low or zero VOC content.

Onsite open space to promote a balanced lifestyle and encourage outdoor activities.

Additionally, the community is located within a half mile of community resources and transit stops to reduce the need for a car.

Broadstone Atlas has studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as penthouse floorplans. Penthouses have a driven snow color scheme and herringbone flooring. Every apartment home includes a wine fridge and Dwelo smart home connectivity, which provides keyless and fobless entry to homes and amenities.

The Kings Canyon Podcast Studio for all residents to use, meditation studio, office space for multiple people with mini-trailer coffee bar and the Channel Islands pool headlines the community amenities. Additionally, Broadstone Atlas' Joshua Tree clubroom has a 220-inch TV and a fourth-floor deck with views of Tustin and custom murals — one by Carly Ealey and the other by Sasha Seyb.

The community is located less than 10 minutes from John Wayne Airport and 20 minutes from Disneyland and Newport Beach with easy freeway access. The Tustin Legacy shopping center is minutes away with restaurants, a movie theater and other shops. Directly across from Broadstone Atlas is the Tustin Legacy Park and Mess Hall.

About Alliance Residential Company

Alliance Residential Company is one of the largest and most active rental residential real estate developers in the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona with 19 regional offices, Alliance is focused on the development, construction, and acquisition of residential communities across 17 states and 33 metropolitan markets. Alliance develops high-end Broadstone multifamily communities, Holden senior housing communities, and workforce housing properties through its Prose brand. To learn more visit www.allresco.com.

