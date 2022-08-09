PlanMember Opens New Financial Center in Pittsburgh, PA

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember Financial Corporation is pleased to announce the opening of their newest Financial Center, CWM Financial Group in Pittsburgh, PA. The new Financial Center is managed by Jack Conway, who has been a securities-licensed financial services professional for 27 years. CWM Financial's team of nine financial professionals offer holistic financial planning, including retirement planning, tax planning and estate planning, to educators, employer groups and individual investors throughout the area.

PlanMember announces the opening of their 42nd Financial Center

Conway Wealth Management was founded in 2015 by Jack Conway with a mission to make a positive difference in the overall financial lives of their clients. "Our team of financial professionals helps people at every stage of their lives," says Mr. Conway. "We want to help our clients retire with dignity and help them plan all the way through their retirement." To learn more about Conway Wealth Management, go to www.planmember.com/cwm.

PlanMember, with more than $17 billion in assets, specializes in the 403(b), 457(b) and 401(k) marketplace. To date, PlanMember has established 42 Financial Centers in 24 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 Financial Centers nationwide.

"We're very excited to partner with Jack," says Jon Ziehl, President and CEO of PlanMember. "and the affiliation with CWM Financial supports PlanMember's continuing efforts to extend our Financial Center business model across the United States."

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. CWM Financial and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

