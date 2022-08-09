Thorne HealthTech Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revises Full-Year 2022 Guidance

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech", "Thorne" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing personalized, innovative solutions to help people live healthier, longer lives, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net sales grew 30.7% year-over-year to $56.1 million , with direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales growth of 69.6%

Gross profit grew 37.0% year-over-year to $31.4 million ; gross margin increased 260 basis points year over year to 55.9%

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.6 million ; adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million

Diluted loss per share of $0.11 ; adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.05

Revised full-year 2022 guidance for projected net sales of $235 million to $242 million ; adjusted EBITDA of $28 million to $32 million ; and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 to $0.39 ; previously issued guidance for projected gross margin of 53% to 55% reaffirmed

"I am pleased to report record quarterly net sales, which grew 30.7% over the second quarter of last year, with continued gross margin expansion to 55.9% for the quarter," said Paul Jacobson, Thorne HealthTech's chairman and CEO. "We completed our largest marketing campaign to date to drive brand awareness and strengthen our long-term positioning as a leading provider of personalized solutions and supplements that empower individuals to live healthier longer and achieve peak performance."

Mr. Jacobson added, "While sales performance was solid across our portfolio, we have continued to experience disruptions in international end markets, mostly from the conflict in Ukraine and Russia. As a result, we no longer anticipate fully offsetting the disruptions with new business this year and are therefore reducing net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Importantly, we expect our gross margin profile, the return of marketing spend to normal levels and SG&A leverage in the second half of 2022 to result in strong adjusted EBITDA growth, as reflected in our revised full-year guidance."

Net Sales

The following tables provide a summary of sales by channel for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:





Three Months Ended June 30,





Amounts



Year-Over-Year



As % of Net Sales





2022



2021



$ Change



% Change



2022



2021

(dollars in thousands)



































DTC

$ 28,883



$ 17,032



$ 11,851





69.6 %



51.5 %



39.7 % Professional/B2B (1)



27,185





25,858





1,327





5.1 %



48.5 %



60.3 % Net sales

$ 56,068



$ 42,890



$ 13,178





30.7 %



100.0 %



100.0 %









































Six Months Ended June 30,





Amounts



Year-Over-Year



As % of Net Sales





2022



2021



$ Change



% Change



2022



2021

(dollars in thousands)



































DTC

$ 54,693



$ 36,436



$ 18,257





50.1 %



49.4 %



41.7 % Professional/B2B (1)



56,043





50,938





5,105





10.0 %



50.6 %



58.3 % Net sales

$ 110,736



$ 87,374



$ 23,362





26.7 %



100.0 %



100.0 %





(1) "Professional" is generally in reference to the Company's network of health professionals; and "B2B" is generally in reference to business-to-business customers.

As of June 30, 2022, the number of active subscriptions grew 54.0% to 300,031, compared to 194,778 as of June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company's annual life-time value (LTV) to customer acquisition cost (CAC) ratio was 1.8x, compared to 4.6x for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company's LTV to CAC ratio was 2.7x, compared to 5.2x for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increases in CAC and resulting decreases in the LTV to CAC ratios for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were primarily due to increased marketing expenses from the Company's Redefining Healthy Aging Campaign that occurred during the second quarter of 2022.

Cost of Sales and Gross Profit

The following tables provide a summary of cost of sales and gross profit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:





Three Months Ended June 30,





Amounts



Year-Over-Year



As % of Net Sales





2022



2021



$ Change



% Change



2022



2021

(dollars in thousands)



































Net sales

$ 56,068



$ 42,890



$ 13,178





30.7 %



100.0 %



100.0 % Cost of sales



24,704





19,994





4,710





23.6 %



44.1 %



46.6 % Gross profit

$ 31,364



$ 22,896



$ 8,468





37.0 %



55.9 %



53.4 %





Six Months Ended June 30,





Amounts



Year-Over-Year



As % of Net Sales





2022



2021



$ Change



% Change



2022



2021

(dollars in thousands)



































Net sales

$ 110,736



$ 87,374



$ 23,362





26.7 %



100.0 %



100.0 % Cost of sales



49,255





41,241





8,014





19.4 %



44.5 %



47.2 % Gross profit

$ 61,481



$ 46,133



$ 15,348





33.3 %



55.5 %



52.8 %

Operating Expenses

The following tables provide a summary of select operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:





Three Months Ended June 30,





Amounts



Year-Over-Year



As % of Net Sales





2022



2021



$ Change



% Change



2022



2021

(dollars in thousands)



































Research and development

$ 1,744



$ 1,136



$ 608





53.5 %



3.1 %



2.6 % Marketing



17,267





5,046





12,221





242.2 %



30.8 %



11.8 % Selling, general and administrative



18,506





12,334





6,172





50.0 %



33.0 %



28.8 % Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process research and development



—





1,563





(1,563)





(100.0) %



0.0 %



3.6 %





Six Months Ended June 30,





Amounts



Year-Over-Year



As % of Net Sales





2022



2021



$ Change



% Change



2022



2021

(dollars in thousands)



































Research and development

$ 3,711



$ 2,043



$ 1,668





81.6 %



3.4 %



2.3 % Marketing



22,998





9,285





13,713





147.7 %



20.8 %



10.6 % Selling, general and administrative



36,143





23,571





12,572





53.3 %



32.6 %



27.0 % Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process research and development



—





1,563





(1,563)





(100.0) %



0.0 %



1.8 %

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the increase in marketing expense as a percentage of sales over the comparable prior year periods was due to planned spend associated with the Company's Redefining Healthy Aging Campaign that occurred during the second quarter of 2022.

Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

The following tables provide a summary of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:





Three Months Ended June 30,





Amounts



Year-Over-Year





2022



2021



$ Change



% Change2

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)























Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ (5,591)



$ -



$ (5,591)



n.m.

Adjusted EBITDA



(1,443)





5,719





(7,162)





(125.2) % Adjusted net income (loss)



(2,698)





3,925





(6,623)





(168.7) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.11)



$ -



$ (0.11)



n.m.

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.05)



$ 0.22



$ (0.27)





(122.7) %





























Six Months Ended June 30,





Amounts



Year-Over-Year





2022



2021



$ Change



% Change2

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)























Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ (612)



$ -



$ (612)



n.m.

Adjusted EBITDA



7,209





14,069





(6,860)





(48.8) % Adjusted net income (loss)



3,853





10,299





(6,446)





(62.6) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.01)



$ -



$ (0.01)



n.m.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.07



$ 0.58



$ (0.51)





(87.9) %





(2) Not meaningful (n.m.) year-over-year comparison as it relates to the percentage change due to net loss in the current period and no comparative in the prior period.

Important disclosures about, and reconciliations of, non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $27.8 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $2.1 million of debt outstanding, inclusive of $0.7 million attributable to finance lease liabilities.

Financial Guidance

In connection with reporting its first quarter results, the Company disclosed it was (i) impacted by higher than anticipated exposure of certain U.S. based distribution partners to end consumers in Ukraine and Russia and (ii) that its guidance assumed then-existing global business conditions would not further deteriorate. Since reporting first quarter results, the Company has experienced incremental disruptions in international end markets which are not expected to be fully offset by contributions from new business or improved international conditions this year. As a result, the Company is revising its full-year guidance ranges downward for each of net sales and adjusted EBITDA while reaffirming its previously issued gross margin guidance.

The following table presents the Company's (i) prior guidance, (ii) revised guidance, and (iii) the corresponding growth rates over full-year 2021 results at the low and high ends of the revised guidance ranges for each measure:





Revised Guidance



Prior Guidance



Low - High

Low - High (Y/Y%)



Low - High Net sales

$235 million - $242 million

26.9% - 30.6%



$ 240 million - $250 million Gross margin

53% - 55%

—



53% - 55% Adjusted EBITDA

$28 million - $32 million

36.1% - 55.6%



$30 million - $35 million Adjusted EPS

$0.36 - $0.39

n.m.



$0.28 - $0.30

The Company's revised guidance assumes the following:

Foreign exchange rates will remain in effect for the remainder of the year

Marketing expenses of between 14% and 15% of net sales, a reduction compared to prior guidance, with remaining marketing expenses for the second half of 2022 weighted slightly higher in the third quarter than in the fourth quarter

For adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, revised guidance also assumes (i) an estimated full-year adjusted tax rate of 10% and (ii) diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 57.5 million as of December 31, 2022 , down from the prior estimate of 62.0 million due to the dilutive effect of the Company's outstanding options and warrants on the projected number of diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the full-year

Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. A live webcast of the call can be accessed by logging onto the investors section of the Thorne HealthTech website at https://investors.thornehealthtech.com . A replay will be available on the same website after the call.

In addition, the conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing +1 844 200 6205 for U.S. callers, or +1 929 526 1599 for international callers, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. An audio replay will be available for 7 days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 866 813 9403 (U.S.) or +44 204 525 0658 (International). The access code for the live call and replay is 713206.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 46,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, and more than 100 professional sports teams and U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the conditions of our industry, our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, development plans, expected research and development costs, regulatory strategy, product and service development, sales and marketing activities, international expansion efforts, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "guidance," "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, expanded product offerings and expectations for growth. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about our business, the industry in which we operate and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, and these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or development. These forward-looking statements are current only as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Thorne HealthTech's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which we plan to file on or about August 10, 2022, and other SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding its financial results, the Company has provided certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in this press release, including: earnings or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share.

The Company calculates EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income or loss excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense and income taxes. EBITDA margin represents EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, by further excluding non-cash items for stock-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of warrant liability, loss on Drawbridge step acquisition, loss on Drawbridge Transaction, guarantee fees, income or loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates and transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. The Company calculates adjusted net income or loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income or loss excluding (i) stock-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of warrant liability, loss on Drawbridge step acquisition, loss on Drawbridge transaction, guarantee fees, income or loss from equity in unconsolidated affiliates and transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions and (ii) utilizing an adjusted provision for income taxes based on the Company's estimate of applicable statutory rates.

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share should be viewed as measures of operating performance that are supplements to, and not substitutes for, operating income or loss, net income or loss and other GAAP measures of income and loss. The Company has included EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share in this press release because they are key measures used by the Company's management to evaluate and compare the Company's financial and operational performance over multiple periods, identifying trends affecting the Company's business, formulating business plans and making strategic decisions. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses or income in calculating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and certain non-recurring variable charges. In addition, the Company believes that providing each of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income or loss, together with a reconciliation of net income or loss to each such measure, helps investors make comparisons between Thorne HealthTech and other companies that may have different capital structures, different tax rates and different forms of employee compensation. Each of EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

The Company has not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share guidance included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain costs, the most significant of which are incentive compensation (including stock-based compensation), certain fair value measurements, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items and others that may arise during the year, each of which are potential adjustments to future earnings. The Company expects the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





June 30,



December 31,





2022



2021





(unaudited)







Assets











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 27,810,526



$ 51,100,915

Accounts receivable, net



10,313,916





5,285,321

Related party receivables



32,685





366,590

Inventories, net



60,471,468





41,012,124

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,951,700





3,494,473

Total current assets



100,580,295





101,259,423















Restricted cash



4,900,000





4,900,000

Property and equipment, net



30,764,406





27,030,400

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



16,203,487





17,836,756

Finance lease right-of-use assets



716,402





883,076

Intangible assets, net



16,089,408





6,592,316

Goodwill



16,541,041





14,440,683

Investments



1,400,000





400,000

Equity-method investments



994,534





963,685

Other related party receivables



151,300





—

Other assets



1,045,460





993,538

Total assets

$ 189,386,333



$ 175,299,877



Thorne HealthTech, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





June 30,



December 31,





2022



2021





(unaudited)







Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 25,693,495



$ 16,889,756

Accrued payroll



2,927,550





2,526,917

Other accrued expenses



2,573,760





1,144,573

Related party payable



874,870





1,634,775

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



1,599,190





2,633,236

Current portion of finance lease liabilities



391,003





413,487

Current portion of long-term debt



508,844





494,173

Total current liabilities



34,568,712





25,736,917

Long-term Liabilities











Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



27,026,923





27,605,739

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion



348,352





482,544

Long-term debt, net of current portion



825,488





1,083,634

Warrant liability



1,529,586





2,058,566

Total liabilities



64,299,061





56,967,400















Series E convertible preferred stock; par value $0.01, 0 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021



—





—

Stockholders' Equity











Common stock; par value $0.01, 200,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively; 52,733,269 and 52,554,214 issued and outstanding as

of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



527,333





525,542

Common stock, Class B; no par value, 0 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021



—





—

Additional paid-in capital



255,557,384





250,163,984

Accumulated deficit



(132,769,662)





(132,158,016)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(186,200)





—

Total stockholders' equity —Thorne HealthTech, Inc.



123,128,855





118,531,510

Non-controlling interest



1,958,417





(199,033)

Total stockholders' equity



125,087,272





118,332,477

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity

$ 189,386,333



$ 175,299,877



Thorne HealthTech, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net sales

$ 56,067,826



$ 42,889,965



$ 110,736,024



$ 87,373,705

Cost of sales



24,704,294





19,994,229





49,254,885





41,240,751

Gross profit



31,363,532





22,895,736





61,481,139





46,132,954

Operating expenses:























Research and development



1,743,812





1,135,771





3,711,478





2,042,941

Marketing



17,267,461





5,045,945





22,997,714





9,284,962

Selling, general and administrative



18,505,610





12,333,837





36,143,291





23,571,140

Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process research and development



—





1,563,015





—





1,563,015

Income (loss) from operations



(6,153,351)





2,817,168





(1,371,344)





9,670,896

Other income (expense), net:























Interest expense, net



(31,514)





(81,256)





(61,671)





(363,901)

Guarantee fees



—





(140,407)





—





(279,271)

Change in fair value of warrant liability



594,899





317,725





528,980





(1,310,026)

Loss on Drawbridge Transaction



—





(165,998)





—





(165,998)

Other income (expense), net



(13,761)





38,143





44,094





38,143

Total other income (expense), net



549,624





(31,793)





511,403





(2,081,053)

Income (loss) before income taxes and loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates



(5,603,727)





2,785,375





(859,941)





7,589,843

Income tax expense



174,553





3,008





207,098





43,538

Net income (loss) before loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates



(5,778,280)





2,782,367





(1,067,039)





7,546,305

Gain (loss) from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates



11,037





(3,115,658)





11,037





(3,173,106)

Net income (loss)



(5,767,243)





(333,291)





(1,056,002)





4,373,199

Net loss — non-controlling interest



(176,538)





(245,061)





(444,356)





(245,061)

Net income (loss) attributable to Thorne HealthTech, Inc.



(5,590,705)





(88,230)





(611,646)





4,618,260

Undistributed earnings (loss) attributable to Series E convertible preferred stockholders



—





(88,230)





—





4,618,260

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ (5,590,705)



$ —



$ (611,646)



$ —



























Earnings (loss) per share:























Basic

$ (0.11)



$ —



$ (0.01)



$ —

Diluted

$ (0.11)



$ —



$ (0.01)



$ —

Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



52,731,604





17,650,035





52,648,653





17,650,035

Diluted



52,731,604





17,650,035





52,648,653





17,650,035



Thorne HealthTech, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2022



2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income (loss)

$ (1,056,002)



$ 4,373,199

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



2,865,599





2,261,969

Change in fair value of warrant liability



(528,980)





1,310,026

Non-cash lease expense



1,852,780





2,953,727

Stock-based compensation



5,151,248





534,665

Non-cash interest expense



1,285





—

Change in inventory and receivable reserves



(164,045)





(62,462)

(Gain) loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates



(11,037)





3,173,106

Loss on Drawbridge Transaction



—





165,998

Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process research and development



—





1,563,015

Other non-cash



(38,628)





—

Change in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable



(5,007,492)





(3,607,072)

Related party receivables



182,605





(618,575)

Related party payables



(759,905)





401,509

Inventories



(19,321,200)





(11,411,154)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,515,266





(611,863)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



9,923,479





3,704,343

Operating lease liabilities



(1,612,862)





(3,244,257)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(7,007,889)





886,174

Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Purchase of property and equipment



(2,226,073)





(1,136,975)

Acquisition of Nutrativa, net of cash acquired



(14,862,287)





—

Acquisition of Drawbridge Health assets, net of cash acquired



—





(1,412,279)

Purchase of investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries



(1,000,000)





—

Purchase of license agreements



(375,000)





(563,470)

Net cash used in investing activities



(18,463,360)





(3,112,724)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Payments on long-term debt and finance leases



(452,989)





(324,938)

Payment of deferred offering costs



—





(2,990,760)

Debt issuance costs



(25,700)





—

Proceeds from issuance of ownership interest in consolidated subsidiary



2,601,806





—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



243,943





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



2,367,060





(3,315,698)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



(186,200)





—

Net decrease in cash and restricted cash



(23,290,389)





(5,542,248)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



56,000,915





15,262,094

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 32,710,526



$ 9,719,846

















Thorne HealthTech, Inc. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ (5,590,705)



$ —



$ (611,646)



$ —

Undistributed earnings (loss) attributable to Series E convertible preferred stockholders



—





(88,230)





—





4,618,260

Net income (loss) attributable to Thorne HealthTech, Inc.



(5,590,705)





(88,230)





(611,646)





4,618,260

Net loss — non-controlling interest



(176,538)





(245,061)





(444,356)





(245,061)

Net income (loss)

$ (5,767,243)



$ (333,291)



$ (1,056,002)



$ 4,373,199



























EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation























Net income (loss)

$ (5,767,243)



$ (333,291)



$ (1,056,002)



$ 4,373,199

Net income (loss) margin



(10.3) %



(0.8) %



(1.0) %



5.0 % Depreciation and amortization



1,523,749





1,276,568





2,865,599





2,261,969

Interest expense, net



31,514





81,256





61,671





363,901

Income tax expense



174,553





3,008





207,098





43,538

EBITDA



(4,037,427)





1,027,541





2,078,366





7,042,607

EBITDA margin



(7.2) %



2.4 %



1.9 %



8.1 % Adjustments:























Stock-based compensation



3,141,836





24,143





5,151,248





534,665

Change in fair value of warrant liability



(594,899)





(317,725)





(528,980)





1,310,026

Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process research and development



—





1,563,015





—





1,563,015

Loss on Drawbridge Transaction



—





165,998





—





165,998

Guarantee fees



—





140,407





—





279,271

(Gain) loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates



(11,037)





3,115,658





(11,037)





3,173,106

Acquisition costs



58,825





—





519,236





—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,442,702)



$ 5,719,037



$ 7,208,833



$ 14,068,688

Adjusted EBITDA margin



(2.6) %



13.3 %



6.5 %



16.1 %

























Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation























Net income (loss)

$ (5,767,243)



$ (333,291)



$ (1,056,002)



$ 4,373,199

Income tax expense



174,553





3,008





207,098





43,538

Stock-based compensation



3,141,836





24,143





5,151,248





534,665

Change in fair value of warrant liability



(594,899)





(317,725)





(528,980)





1,310,026

Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process research and development



—





1,563,015





—





1,563,015

Loss on Drawbridge Transaction



—





165,998





—





165,998

Guarantee fees



—





140,407





—





279,271

(Gain) loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates



(11,037)





3,115,658





(11,037)





3,173,106

Acquisition costs



58,825





—





519,236





—

Adjusted net income (loss) before adjusted tax expense



(2,997,965)





4,361,213





4,281,563





11,442,818

Adjusted income tax expense (benefit)



(299,797)





436,121





428,156





1,144,282

Adjusted net income (loss)

$ (2,698,169)



$ 3,925,092



$ 3,853,407



$ 10,298,536



























Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding (1)



53,860,506





17,650,035





53,285,128





17,650,035

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.05)



$ 0.22



$ 0.07



$ 0.58







(1) Inclusive of 1,128,902 and 636,475 dilutive shares used in the calculation of adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

