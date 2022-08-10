First top 9 at the GP3R for NASCAR businessman and driver Ray Junior Courtemanche

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - During the weekend of the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières Prodigy Race, which was far from being an easy race, big chaos and several contacts between the other cars were challenging Courtemanche. Avoiding more than a dozen accidents, the driver managed to sneak in, finishing 9th in the race.

Ray Junior Courtemanche NASCAR Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières x Investissement Ray Junior x Ray Junior Investissement (CNW Group/Investissement Ray Junior) (PRNewswire)

"The GP3R race is the favorite of many drivers and one of the most anticipated in the NASCAR Canada series. Since the stands are always full and the race is broadcast live, the drivers are always more aggressive, and push their limits to reach the pole position. So, you must be careful," explains Courtemanche.

Team 3 Red/Ed Hakonson Racing had four cars competing in the race and one of them was driven by Ray Junior. He was a source of pride for his team because he was the only one among the four drivers to finish the race this weekend.

Indeed, among his team, Dominic St-Cyr, making his debut into the series, was forced to abandon on the third lap after hitting the security fence. After the neutralization due to this incident, Wallace Stacey and Glenn Styres collided on lap 10, where Courtemanche narrowly avoided the incident. As for Dexter Stacey, he had to abandon the race following an oil leak.

Ray Junior qualified in 15th position, a few places behind former Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve. For the businessman, finishing 9th in the race evoked a lot for him, who makes it a passion rather than a profession in the NASCAR Pinty's Series: "The amount of time that I spend to practice for the races is very short compared to the big names, like Camirand, Lacroix or Ranger. My daily time is dedicated to run the 40 businesses I own. Therefore, a 9th position is exceptional for me and makes me more than happy." explains the man behind Investissement Ray Junior.

The action will resume soon! Courtemanche will race at the ICAR circuit in Mirabel on August 27th and will then take part in the legendary race Mosport on September 4th.

