DIGITAL DIAGNOSTICS NAMES CHRIS MEENAN AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Digital Diagnostics – creator of IDx-DR, the first-ever FDA De Novo cleared, fully autonomous AI system for the diagnosis of diabetic retinopathy, - welcomes Chris Meenan as Chief Technology Officer. Meenan joins the executive leadership team with a commitment to improving health equity and care quality through technology in the medical diagnosis and treatment process that is free of racial and ethnic bias.

"I am excited to join a company whose priorities of providing access to care, fostering positive corporate culture, and prioritizing core behaviors align with my own values," said Meenan. "The impressive technology designed by the company was one factor that attracted me to Digital Diagnostics, but its ethical foundation, commitment to scientific validation, and the people behind the tech were a huge draw as well."

Meenan comes to Digital Diagnostics with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare imaging informatics. He is the former CEO and Co-Founder of Analytical Informatics (Analytical.info), an award-winning health analytics start-up. Most recently, Meenan was the Global Head of Product and Strategy for Data Management and Interoperability for Philips Healthcare. He previously served in roles at The University of Maryland School of Medicine in technology, including Associate Vice Chair of Clinical Informatics within the Department of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine and the Director, Enterprise Data Integration and Solutions Architecture.

Meenan is well recognized across the healthcare technology space for his technical expertise, previously serving as the Chairman for the American Board of Imaging Informatics. Recently, he was also named a Fellow of the Society of Imaging Informatics in Medicine.

"I am pleased to welcome Chris to the Digital Diagnostics leadership team," said Digital Diagnostics' CEO, John Bertrand. "His expertise, innovation, and leadership in the healthtech space will continue to advance the work we are doing to transform the affordability, accessibility, equity, and quality of patient care. I look forward to working alongside him as we continue paving the path for healthcare AI."

"Digital Diagnostics is changing the healthcare industry for the better through cutting-edge technology, which is really exciting," said Meenan. "I look forward to advancing digital health innovation with the incredibly talented individuals on my team."

Digital Diagnostics also recently promoted seasoned Digital Diagnostics leader, Sarah Tibesar to Chief Experience Officer, and welcomed Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Luke Miller. These personnel changes come on the heels of CEO, John Bertrand, and President and COO, Seth Rainford, being named Co-Founders of Digital Diagnostics by its founder, in recognition of their leadership and vision for the advancement of healthcare AI. To learn more about the executive leadership team at Digital Diagnostics, please visit digitaldiagnostics.com/about/leadership/

About Digital Diagnostics Inc.

Digital Diagnostics Inc. is a pioneering AI diagnostics company on a mission to transform the quality, accessibility, equity, and affordability of global healthcare through the application of technology in the medical diagnosis and treatment process. The company, originally founded by Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, a neuroscientist, practicing fellowship-trained retina specialist, and computer engineer, is led by him and co-founders John Bertrand and Seth Rainford.

Digital Diagnostics is paving the way for autonomous and assistive AI technology that is free of bias to become a new standard of care, contributing to democratizing healthcare and closing care gaps. The company works closely with patient advocacy groups, provider organizations, regulators, and other quality of care and ethics-focused stakeholders to enable the adoption of healthcare AI. For more information and the latest news follow: https://digitaldiagnostics.com/

