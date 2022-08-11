LEAPPOINT ANNOUNCES MULTI-CITY CONNECTED WORK TOUR

Events Will Feature New Survey Findings and Actionable Connected Work® Strategies for Marketing and Business Leaders Across Industries

RESTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapPoint, LLC today announced a multi-city Connecting in the City tour powered by Adobe Workfront. These experiential events, which will offer fresh insights, engaging discussions and networking opportunities, are designed to provide business leaders with insights to solve one of their biggest challenges: effectively connecting people, process and technology. The first stop is on August 18, 2022, in New York City, with stops in Chicago and Los Angeles on the horizon.

According to research cited in our 2022 Digital Marketing State of Technology Reports , nearly half of organizations today do not have a clear integrated technology strategy. While 83% of businesses list digital transformation as a top business goal, integrating technology remains the number one barrier to success.

"Companies need operations-focused digital transformation in order to stay competitive and future-proof their investment in talent and technology," said Nicholas DeBenedetto, CEO of LeapPoint. "LeapPoint will leverage its Connected Work platform—with Adobe Workfront at its core—to understand each organization's unique needs and apply the right strategies proven to align people, process and technology."

Connecting in the City tour attendees will:

Learn how organizations are successfully prioritizing their investments to connect teams, technology, and drive adoption for new ways of getting work done

Participate in facilitated round table discussions with Connected Work ® experts across business and technology

Gain visibility into how actionable Connected Work strategies can impact every business function across the enterprise

"We are excited that LeapPoint is leveraging Adobe Workfront to bring the Connecting in the City tour to business leaders looking for actionable ways to make digital transformation happen," said Tony Sanders, senior director of Americas Partner Sales at Adobe. "Connecting traditionally siloed tools and operations provides for a better user experience and increased customer satisfaction and profitability."

The LeapPoint multi-city tour powered by Adobe Workfront kicks off in New York City on August 18, 2022, at STK New York City – Downtown. Dates for additional cities including Atlanta will be announced in the coming weeks. Registration and more information can be found here .

