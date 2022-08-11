Sterling Investment Partners Promotes Dan Yu to Principal

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Investment Partners ("Sterling"), a Westport, Connecticut-based leading middle market private equity firm investing in distribution and business services companies, is pleased to announce that Dan Yu has been promoted to Principal on the investment team.

Sterling Investment Partners, L.P. (PRNewswire)

Dan originally joined Sterling in 2013 as an Associate and returned in 2017 after receiving an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. He is involved in all aspects of the firm's investment activities, including analyzing and executing transactions and working with management teams to enhance each portfolio company's franchise value. Dan serves on the Board of Directors of AIMS Companies, Belnick, Camp, Kendall, and formerly on the board of All My Sons.

All of the Partners at Sterling are pleased to recognize Dan's accomplishments and contributions to the firm and enthusiastically support Dan's promotion.

Prior to joining Sterling, Dan held positions at Corinthian Capital and the M&A Investment Banking Group at Wells Fargo Securities.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm that has been investing in and building middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly-experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed more than 200 transactions, representing approximately $25 billion in aggregate value. www.sterlinglp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sterling Investment Partners