Entertainment is Center-Stage for Mexican Independence Day Weekend

Visitors Celebrating the "El Grito" Holiday and Hispanic Heritage Month will Enjoy Concerts, Comedy and More

LAS VEGAS , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, Las Vegas resorts and attractions will once again celebrate Mexican Independence Day— often referred to as "El Grito"— and the kick-off of Hispanic Heritage Month with world-class entertainment and an exhilarating rematch in the ring. Top Latin artists and comedians will mark their return to stages across Las Vegas during this year's observance, while the much-anticipated "Canelo vs. GGG 3" will thrill boxing fans.

Music to Keep the Party Going

Comedy at its Best

Aces of Comedy series regular, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias delivers laughs at The Mirage Theater at The Mirage from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 18 . Anregular,delivers laughs at The Mirage Theater atfromto

Las Vegas Festival de Comedia at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, taking place Friday, Sept. 16 with comedy acts Franco Escamilla , La Cotorrisa, La India Yuridia , Mike Salazar , Teo González, and Rogelio Ramos . Get even more rib-splitting fun at theatat, taking placewith comedy acts, and

Action in the Ring

Canelo Álvarez taking on Gennady Golovkin in a must-see, trilogy capping match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 17 . The weekend's most anticipated boxing action seesin a must-see, trilogy capping match aton

For more information about Las Vegas, visit www.VisitLasVegas.com.

