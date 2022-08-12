Trutankless, Inc. provides information regarding recent events

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trutankless, Inc. (OTC: TKLS), a manufacturer of the Trutankless brand of tankless, is currently trading in the "Expert Market" which is available to broker-dealers, institutions, and other sophisticated investors.

SEC amendments to Rule 15c2-11 became effective on September 28, 2021. One result of the amendments is that Companies which are not current with their filings with the SEC may be moved to the Expert Market. Trutankless, Inc. was moved to the Expert Market tier and can apply to relist on the OTC Pink or other OTC Markets tier once it has filed the requisite current financial information on the SEC's EDGAR database.

The Company is optimistic that it will be able to regain current filing status and is working diligently to be able to do so.

Additionally, the Company has recently secured financing to help sustain its product and technology development and ongoing business operations.

This release will be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an exhibit to Form 8-K.

About Trutankless, Inc.:

Trutankless, Inc. (OTC: TKLS ) is a technology-driven developer of accessible, next-generation home automation and efficiency systems. The Company's primary products are a line of electric tankless water heaters that outperform other water heaters that are sold exclusively through to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Please visit www.trutankless.com or call 855-TO-BUY-TRU.

