Climb Credit Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Year Running

The company—a pioneer of accessible career-focused education financing—is again named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climb Credit, a mission-driven FinTech company focused on expanding access to career training, has announced that they have been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row.

Climb looks to continue growth by expanding services that help students access training and succeed in their careers.

Published annually by Inc. magazine, Inc. 5000 honors companies that have demonstrated growth, leadership, and innovation in the past years.

"I'm incredibly proud not only of the growth we've seen within the company over the years, but also of the impact this growth has had on our ability to expand access to career-advancing education," says Casey Powers, CEO of Climb. "It's gratifying to see the growing recognition that skills training programs are a critical part of the solution we need to prepare our workforce for the jobs of the future. "

Since their founding in 2014, Climb has expanded to an office in Nevada as well as New York, they have broadened the types of career training programs they're able to support, and they have built multiple payment solutions for these programs. To date, they have funded the education of over 50,000 learners attending programs that range from software engineering to medical assisting and from cyber security to truck driving. Climb plans to continue its focus on in-demand fields that are helping to build the workforce of today's economy.

Going forward, Climb looks to maintain this upward trajectory through developing even more mission-aligned services that will help students access training and ultimately succeed in their careers. They are particularly excited to be adding career support and talent development services to their platform in the near future.

About Climb

Climb (NMLS# 1240013) is an innovative student payment platform that makes career advancement more accessible, affordable, and accountable than ever before. Driven by a mission to empower individuals to unlock their career potential – no matter what their credit profile – Climb utilizes a proprietary return-on-investment calculation to identify and evaluate programs and schools with a demonstrated ability to benefit their graduates. Then they provide learners with payment options that are priced and structured to meet the unique needs of those seeking career training. Recognizing the dynamic and rapidly-changing needs of our workforce, Climb partners with schools that teach everything from cybersecurity to healthcare training, heavy machine operation to data science, and culinary arts to coding. While some colleges are struggling to meet the real-world needs of their students, Climb and its partner schools are committed to providing access to valuable, cost effective education that enable individuals to reach their career goals and own their next chapter. For more information, visit https//climbcredit.com or follow @ClimbCredit on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

