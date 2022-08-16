EvaClean EU Ltd., a subsidiary of EvaClean USA, signs strategic partnership agreement with ADYTON s.r.o., a preeminent MedTech distributor, to provide safer, more effective infection prevention solutions to healthcare facilities throughout the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland

EvaClean and ADYTON MedTech Form Strategic Partnership to Provide Enhanced Disinfection Solutions to Healthcare Facilities in Central and Eastern Europe EvaClean EU Ltd., a subsidiary of EvaClean USA, signs strategic partnership agreement with ADYTON s.r.o., a preeminent MedTech distributor, to provide safer, more effective infection prevention solutions to healthcare facilities throughout the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 30 years, ADYTON s.r.o. has been a primary provider of healthcare technologies for more than 53 million inhabitants in central and eastern Europe (CEE.) Intent upon bringing its safer, more effective infection prevention solutions to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland, EvaClean EU Ltd. formed a strategic distribution partnership with ADYTON, formalized during a signing ceremony in Prague.

With the goal of preventing healthcare-associated infections and making a difference in patient care for citizens of the CEE region, EvaClean EU Ltd. partnered with ADYTON s.r.o. to provide safer, more effective infection prevention solutions to medical facilities throughout the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland. (PRNewswire)

Both companies are known as status quo disrupters who bring innovation to preventing serious healthcare conditions.

Marek Jaluvka, Chief Business Development and New Partnerships Officer at ADYTON said, "Our goal is to improve lives through groundbreaking technology and make a difference in patient care by preventing healthcare-associated infections. As one of the leading infection prevention solutions, EvaClean is the perfect partner to help us achieve this goal."

Before the ink was even dry on the new agreement, the partners were already meeting with top-tier medical centers and hospitals in the area to consult on safer, more effective ways to mitigate the spread of viral pathogens and contagious diseases.

"This was a critical opportunity to help educate local healthcare facilities on how advanced technologies and safer chemistries can vastly enhance disinfection processes and improve patient outcomes," said Rich Prinz, EvaClean Global Vice President of Sales.

ADYTON is adopting EvaClean's proactive infection prevention program and will support region-specific operations. As healthcare experts, ADYTON's team is well suited for conducting the in-depth hospital site assessments necessary for developing customized cleaning and disinfection protocols.

David Kosina, Commercial Director for ADYTON said, "Our extensive medical expertise combined with EvaClean's proven procedures and product line create a roadmap toward a better quality of life for citizens in the CEE region."

By leveraging EvaClean's superior NaDCC disinfectant and touchless electrostatic sprayers, ADYTON will empower medical facilities to eliminate dangerous pathogens from more surfaces, while also ensuring the safety of patients and staff.

Steve Wilson, CEO of EvaClean said, "ADYTON and EvaClean EU Ltd. are ideally aligned partners.

The similarity in company mission statements is further testament to partnership synergy. EvaClean stands for "Infection Prevention Solutions for Life," and ADYTON is a patient-oriented company "Delivering Solutions for Life."

About EvaClean EU Ltd.

EvaClean EU Ltd. is a subsidiary of EvaClean USA, the leading solution for safer, more effective infection prevention. EvaClean EU Ltd. offers a portfolio of advanced electrostatic technologies and EPA approved chemistries with the highest-level kill claims. They also provide customized protocols and training programs to improve cleaning and disinfection processes. Together with a network of key distributor partners, EvaClean EU Ltd. will help reduce healthcare-associated infections, as well as mitigate dangerous viral pathogens for facilities in every industry throughout Europe. Learn more at www.evaclean.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About ADYTON s.r.o.

ADYTON s.r.o. is a privately held medical technology distribution company dedicated to delivering solutions for life with feet on the ground through three direct offices in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. ADYTON provides top quality services, is ISO 9001 certified and works in full compliance to the new EU MDR standard. Since the inception in 1992 and major commercial restructuring in 2009, ADYTON works with established publicly traded medical device companies including privately held suppliers and innovative MedTech startups around the world. Our expertise ranges from offering highly innovative implantable devices and disposables all the way through complex hospital capital equipment. ADYTON offers its services to manufacturers, hospitals and therapy end users. Our team has enabled ADYTON to partner with experts in various therapeutical fields by extensive training and education. ADYTON has established an important footprint in the region that increases the quality of lives of people who need it. ADYTON is the Status Quo changer with "What if there is a more effective way to solve a pain?" on our mind. www.adyton.org https://www.linkedin.com/company/adyton-s.r.o.

