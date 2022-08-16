Flu shots now available at CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® nationwide

43 percent of Americans say they'll visit a retail pharmacy to get the flu vaccine this season

CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app allow families to schedule multiple appointments at once, providing added convenience

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) is reminding Americans that it is more important than ever to stay current with vaccinations and other routine health care needs. By getting an annual flu shot, ensuring COVID-19 boosters are up to date, and taking other proactive preventative health measures, individuals and families can help protect themselves against seasonal flu and other illnesses and do their part to help protect the overall health of their community.

Flu shots are now available at all CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations for people of all ages seven days a week.

Flu shots are now available at all CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations across the country with digital and walk-in appointments available for people of all ages, seven days a week, with extended evening and weekend hours. Digital scheduling offers patients flexibility and the ability to schedule multiple patients at once, which makes it easier for families and other groups that want to get vaccinated together.

According to a survey of U.S. consumers commissioned by CVS Healthi, 65 percent of people plan to schedule their appointment digitally this season. Patients can quickly and easily make vaccination appointments at CVS Pharmacy by visiting CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by texting FLU to 287898. Patients can also schedule an immunization appointment with a MinuteClinic provider at MinuteClinic.com. Customers who schedule an appointment digitally will receive a $5 off $20 coupon valid through December 31, 2022.ii

The survey also found that 43 percent of people intend to visit a retail pharmacy to get their flu shot this year, followed by their doctor's office (33 percent). Convenience, insurance coverage, availability, and trust were the leading factors behind respondents' intention to visit their local pharmacy. In addition to getting an annual flu shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said the flu vaccine may be co-administered with any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that the patient is eligible for. Additional immunizations, such as those to prevent pneumonia and shingles, can also be given at the same time as the flu vaccine. CVS pharmacists and MinuteClinic providers can help patients determine which vaccines are available to them based on their vaccination history.

"Throughout the pandemic, CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic have been trusted, local vaccination providers," said Prem Shah, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, CVS Pharmacy. "The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated. To encourage people to do so, we're offering a seamless vaccination experience where patients of all ages can safely and conveniently receive this important immunization, as well as remain up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, on days and at times that work best for them."

The CDC recommends that individuals get their flu vaccination early in the fall, before flu season begins, and ideally no later than the end of October. CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic carry multiple flu vaccine options, including the higher dose vaccine which is recommended for seniors.

"Due to weaker immune systems, seniors often bear the heaviest health burden when it comes to flu," said Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, MinuteClinic and Vice President, CVS Health. "This year, the CDC recommends that people over age 65 get the higher dose vaccine to ensure they receive the most effective protection possible when it comes to preventing the flu."

Businesses, senior living facilities, schools, municipalities, and other groups may also schedule an on-site flu vaccination clinic staffed by qualified CVS Pharmacy vaccinators to help make vaccines convenient and accessible to employees, staff, residents, and students. On-site flu vaccine clinics are available in all states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. More information, including the ability to schedule a vaccination clinic, is available at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/flu/clinics.

i "Flu Intention" Survey, commissioned by CVS Health in June 2022

