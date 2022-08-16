Former F1 Driver, Esteban Gutiérrez, Launches F1 Merchandising Platform in the U.S.

Americans Can Now Shop the Online Retail Platform with Products Curated by Gutiérrez for Racing Fans

MONTERREY, Mexico, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDASI, an online retail platform providing exclusive Formula 1 and motorsports products, has been bringing racing fans together since its 2021 Mexico launch, becoming the first formal distributor of F1 merchandise in Latin America. "Edasi," Estonian for "moving forward," has now accelerated to the U.S. market with its official launch in August 2022.

EDASI is founded and led by Esteban Gutiérrez, a former F1 driver who has raced in prestigious competitions from 2013-2016. Now currently a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Ambassador, Gutiérrez also races six times a year, representing Mercedes in Formula 1 and the Inter Europol Competition team in the World Endurance Championship. Gutiérrez strives to share his love for the world of motorsports by providing curated products that allow others to showcase their passion through top-of-the-line apparel and accessories.

Gutiérrez shares, "Since beginning my professional racing career at 14 years old, racing was all I focused on. Once I noticed that there was not a formal distributor for F1 products in Latin America, that focus began to shift. I wanted to help spread the magic the motorsports world has to offer and with that, EDASI was born."

Now available for e-commerce sale and shipping in the United States, EDASI creates a frictionless journey through its seamless navigation, dependable customer service, and quick shipping that does not add additional cost for international customs. Dedicated to bringing the buzz of the racetrack directly to fans, EDASI delivers exceptional quality products, matching the high-caliber standard worn by the drivers themselves.

"I feel very proud of the work we have done as a team to be expanding in other markets, especially now in the U.S., where the Formula 1 audience is growing at a very high pace" says Gutiérrez.

Helping fans stand out boldly with confidence, EDASI offers exclusive merchandise from teams such as Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Red Bull Racing. Further committed to helping fans represent their favorite F1 drivers, EDASI offers apparel from current and former Formula 1 drivers, including Esteban Gutiérrez, Lewis Hamilton, and Ayrton Senna.

Gutiérrez reflects, "EDASI is more than an online platform. It is a community encouraging racing fans to dream passionately, live boldly, and to always keep moving forward."

EDASI, an official distributor of Formula 1 merchandise, is dedicated to sharing their passion for Formula 1 Racing and other motorsports through authentic apparel and accessories with the hope to inspire others to dream passionately and live boldly. EDASI further continues to connect the motorsports community through its blog by covering topics such as F1 history, upcoming racing news, recently released collections, and more.

