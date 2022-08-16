HOUSATONIC PARTNERS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC GROWTH INVESTMENT IN KEY MEDIA

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Housatonic Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on investing in recurring revenue services companies, has made a significant growth investment in Key Media, a global leader in B2B media, with over 300 staff across eight countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, USA, UK, Korea, Antigua and Canada.

Housatonic Partners (PRNewsfoto/Housatonic Partners) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2001, Key Media is an award-winning, niche B2B media company that operates through its 70+ digital and print B2B media titles and 80+ annual events in six geographical markets. The company delivers world-class content via its multiple platforms to professionals in the insurance, law, human resources, and wealth management industries, among others.

"In 20 years, Key Media has grown from a start-up in Australia to what is now a preeminent B2B global media company. Key Media has a long history of informing, empowering, connecting, inspiring and rewarding business people around the world," said Housatonic Partners Managing Director Joe Niehaus. "We're excited to partner with the company's management team to help the company accelerate its growth trajectory and to invest in new markets and technology."

"This partnership and additional funding will bring us one step closer to our goal of being the largest independent B2B information provider globally," said Mike Shipley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This is a huge vote of confidence in what we're doing and where we're going, and we're very excited to be working with the impressive team at Housatonic to take Key Media to the next level."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Key Media

As the home of some of the world's most trusted award-winning B2B media brands spanning legal, HR, safety, insurance, mortgage and finance, we pride ourselves on creating the best content, accessed by people when and how they want, while recognising and celebrating excellence in business and leadership. We bring business people together so that they can thrive and grow. Key Media's purpose is to inform, connect, educate, inspire and reward business people around the world. To learn more, please visit WWW.KEYMEDIA.COM.

About Housatonic Partners

Housatonic Partners is a private equity investment firm founded in 1994, with more than $1.5 billion in capital under management. The firm invests in growing, profitable businesses with highly recurring revenue. Housatonic Partners has backed exceptional management teams in more than 100 small to mid-sized companies over the last 28 years. For more information, please visit WWW.HOUSATONICPARTNERS.COM.

Press Contact: 415-955-9020

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Housatonic Partners