Johnson Controls Collaborates with 3Degrees to Accelerate the Race to Net Zero

Johnson Controls expands Renewable Services business through a partnership with leading renewable energy and decarbonization solutions provider 3Degrees

Collaboration fast-tracks net zero goals through carbon reduction services

Service further expands the comprehensive OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings as a Service offering

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) announces its collaboration with 3Degrees, a firm that helps organizations around the world achieve renewable energy and decarbonization goals. The new collaboration aims to accelerate building owners' and operators' progress toward net zero by leveraging 3Degrees' large-scale environmental commodity solutions, including Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) transactions, long-term renewable energy procurement, carbon credit portfolio management, transportation decarbonization and climate advisory services.

"The need for global net zero solutions has never been greater, and global organizations are turning to Johnson Controls to help them achieve their goals," said Dan Svejnar, vice president, Renewable Services, Sustainable Infrastructure, Johnson Controls. "This collaboration with 3Degrees provides customers with market-sourced renewable energy supply services, which, together with energy efficiency, is one of the most effective paths for customers to address operational carbon emissions and achieve net zero."

The energy supply services can be delivered as part of the comprehensive Johnson Controls OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings offering or as a stand-alone service. OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings designs, digitizes, and deploys net zero solutions at any stage. The steps range from goal setting and facility-wide digitalization to distributed energy strategies and renewable energy supply services. The solution is also available as a performance-based service where customers pay for the outcome with a fixed monthly fee to lower their inherent risk and avoid capital investments.

The latest climate report released by IPCC shows a rapidly closing window to avoid irreversible adverse climate change and reach net zero by 2050. Scientists are calling for an immediate decrease in greenhouse emissions after findings showed carbon levels continuing to increase. The United Nations' Paris Agreement target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is fast approaching, causing governments, businesses, and organizations around the world to rearchitect regulations and hold themselves accountable. The collaboration with 3Degrees will support global customers' urgency to meet these environmental targets.

"The challenge is clear—building emissions currently account for nearly 40% of total global emissions," said Scott Martin, vice president and head of global commercial business at 3Degrees. "It's through partnership, innovation, and steadfast commitment that we drive meaningful decarbonization. This partnership offers customers end-to-end climate solutions to accelerate our collective progress to net zero emissions."

To learn more, visit: Net Zero Buildings (johnsoncontrols.com)

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn, and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places, and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing, and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About 3Degrees

3Degrees, a Certified B Corporation, makes it possible for businesses and their customers to take urgent action on climate change. We help organizations around the world achieve renewable energy and decarbonization goals through our work with global Fortune 500 companies, utilities, and other organizations that want to join the fight against climate change. The 3Degrees team has deep expertise in sustainability consulting, environmental markets, renewable energy and carbon project development, transportation decarbonization solutions, and utility renewable energy programs. Together with our customers, 3Degrees helps develop and implement creative solutions that ensure environmental integrity and make good business sense. Learn more at 3Degrees.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

