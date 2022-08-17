Banza Launches Masterpiece'zas to Make Dinnertime Easier for Parents and More Fun for Kids

The artistic pizza kits help spark creativity and play for families seeking fun dinner solutions during back-to-school season

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banza , the rapidly growing maker of chickpea-based comfort foods, today announced the launch of Banza Masterpiece'zas, a new pizza kit that reimagines Banza's high-protein, high-fiber pizza into an art canvas for a good cause. According to Banza's Dinnertime Confessions Survey , 86% of parents report having at least one picky eater in their family, which can make dinnertime tricky, especially at the start of a new school year. This back-to-school season, Banza Masterpiece'zas are helping parents make mealtime easier and implement healthier eating habits by encouraging play and imagination at the dinner table. The kits are available starting today on EatBanza.com. 50 percent of sales will be donated to Whole Kids Foundation , a nonprofit founded by Whole Foods Market dedicated to inspiring families to improve children's nutrition and wellness through grant making and education at schools.

Each Banza Masterpiece’zas kit is equipped with simple, delicious and nutrient-rich ingredients which act as art supplies to help parents serve their kids better versions of the foods they love. (PRNewswire)

Each Banza Masterpiece'zas kit is equipped with simple, delicious and nutrient-rich ingredients which act as art supplies to help parents serve their kids better versions of the foods they love. Banza is offering one vegan and one vegetarian version of its Banza Masterpiece'zas kits to satisfy different taste preferences and dietary needs. The kits include:

Banza Pizza , made from chickpeas, offers a crispy yet doughy crust that tastes like the traditional kind and acts as a blank canvas to bring artistic visions to life

Farmer's Fridge fresh, pre-sliced vegetables to create the art fresh, pre-sliced vegetables to create the art

Tupperware® Deco Pens to fill up with sauce or dressing and draw right on top of the pizza Deco Pens to fill up with sauce or dressing and draw right on top of the pizza

Tiny Bites scissors to give parents a simple and creative way to slice the pizza scissors to give parents a simple and creative way to slice the pizza

Gotham Greens Vegan Pesto made with fresh, greenhouse-grown basil to add color to the pizza toppings design Vegan Pesto made with fresh, greenhouse-grown basil to add color to the pizza toppings design

Burlap & Barrel oregano to accessorize the final artwork oregano to accessorize the final artwork

To spark creativity, Banza tapped young artists ages six through 23 from P.S. ARTS , an organization dedicated to providing arts education in systemically under-resourced schools and communities in Los Angeles, CA, and Creative Art Works , a New York City-based organization that teaches valuable technical and workforce skills while creating connections between young constituents, their art and their communities. The artists dreamed up their own Masterpiece'zas designs which are featured on packaging. Additional designs are also included in an inspiration booklet offering suggestions for kids as they work on their own creations.

"We created Banza Masterpiece'zas to inspire creativity and joy around a nutritious dinner," said Brian Rudolph, co-founder and CEO of Banza. "Chickpeas are one of the best foods for human health and the environment. To celebrate the versatility of the ingredient and the love for pizza, we're challenging our community to use Banza's pizza crust as a canvas for art."

With more consumers in the U.S. looking to purchase better-for-you foods, Banza caters to those seeking dietary options that make them feel good while aligning with their social values. Banza Pizza Crust is the fastest-growing pizza crust in the U.S., and Banza's pizza line, now available in over 11,000 stores nationwide, is driving 40% of the growth in the better-for-you pizza category. With its chickpea-based product lineup of pizza, pasta, rice and mac & cheese, Banza aims to challenge the $148B refined grains market as consumer demand for plant-based foods continues.

To purchase Banza Masterpiece'zas and learn more about Banza, visit eatbanza.com .

About Banza

Banza makes comfort foods out of chickpeas, including pasta, pizza, rice, and mac & cheese. Since 2014, Banza has been on a mission to inspire people to eat more chickpeas and other beans because of their positive impact on human and environmental health. Today, Banza's chickpea products are available in nearly 21,000 stores nationwide, and it is the fastest-growing pasta brand in the country. For more information about Banza, please visit www.eatbanza.com .

