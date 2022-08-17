BTG Pactual presents the Mynt crypto asset platform

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the largest investment bank in Latin America, is launching Mynt, a platform for trading crypto assets. The app is open to all audiences, and already offers investment options in bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), solana (SOL), polkadot (DOT), and cardano (ADA). The minimum contribution starts from R$ 100.

"Crypto is a new technology with great potential for transformation, and it brings both risks and opportunities. We are offering direct access to investments in the main cryptocurrencies on the market, in a simple and secure manner, in a very intuitive and comprehensive platform, with financial content and education" says André Portilho, Head of Digital Assets at BTG Pactual.

Mynt users have easy access to cryptocurrency investments, as well as educational materials on crypto, markets, and technology news. Another differential is a 24/7 humanized customer service.

"We are closely following the technology's evolution in the market. Entering the crypto world is another important step for meeting a demand from our customers and fill a gap in the market by offering functionality with security and quality service, with the expertise and credibility of a BTG Pactual company", the executive adds.

Crypto Assets

Mynt will start by offering the five main assets available today in the crypto market, taking into account market capitalization and development stage. In addition to bitcoin, the four main smart contract platforms are currently available.

"In other words, the biggest crypto ecosystems are already present in Mynt since its launch. But we will not stop there. Mynt will have a continuous range of products and features at pace with the technology's evolution. In addition, we will soon have crypto withdrawal and deposit", says Portilho.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the biggest investment bank from Latin America, operating in Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management. Since inception, in 1983, the Bank has been run based on a meritocratic partnership culture, focused on clients, excellence and a long-term vision. We have cemented our status as one of the most innovative sector players and have won numerous national and international awards. We currently have more than 6,000 employees in offices across Brazil, as well as in Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the US, Portugal and England. For more information go to http://www.btgpactual.com

