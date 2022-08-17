Envisio Announces 2022 Momentum, Celebrates Expanding Client Roster of Prestigious "What Works Cities"

With 75% semi-annual revenue growth, company now supports transparency and trust-building for 18.3 million total residents across the U.S. and Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisio, the leading provider of strategic planning, performance management, and transparency solutions for local governments and other public sector organizations, today announced the results of a record-breaking first six months of 2022.

In the first half of the year, Envisio welcomed new public sector clients serving more than 8 million new residents, increasing the total number of residents served to 18.3 million. The company also announced 75% revenue growth compared to the same 6-month period of 2021. Envisio's momentum speaks to a growing demand for transparency and accountability in the public sector.

"Public sector leaders are increasingly aware that transparency is critical to building trust," said Mike Bell, CEO and Founder of Envisio. "We are incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most forward-thinking cities, counties, and other public institutions that not only value transparency but understand the necessity of streamlined plans and data in serving residents, constituents, and other stakeholders."

Additionally, Envisio acknowledged new engagements with a number of cities with proven dedication to data-driven decision making. The following seven Envisio customers have been awarded the Bloomberg Philanthropies distinction of "What Works Cities," in recognition of exceptional use of data to inform policy and funding decisions, create operational efficiencies, and engage residents:

Irving, TX

Scottsdale, AZ

Tempe, AZ

Kansas City, MO

Bellevue, WA

Philadelphia, PA

Salinas, CA

Accountability and transparency have become fundamental to public sector strategic planning and performance management. With Envisio, customers have the capacity to effectively track and manage organizational performance and publicly share results with elected officials and the communities they serve. Nationwide, government agencies have been successful in using Envisio to deliver and report on organization-wide strategic plans, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) plans, climate action plans, community safety plans, public works plans, and more.

About Envisio

Envisio is the most widely used strategic planning and performance management solution in local government. Leaders from more than 130 cities, counties, school districts, and other public sector organizations use Envisio to execute plans, measure and report on performance, make evidence-based decisions, and build trust and transparency with elected officials and communities.

For more information, visit www.envisio.com.

