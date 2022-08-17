Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences Expands Occupational Therapy Assistant Program

Now accepting students in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Texas

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly known as Ameritech College, announced its recent expansion of the institution's Occupational Therapy Assistant Associate of Science program. The expansion permits students from Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Texas to receive their OTA degree from Joyce University.

The accredited program requires no prerequisites, provides a flexible format for local and distance learners, and prepares graduates to take the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy (NBCOT), upon completion of the program.

"We're thrilled to extend Joyce University's talented faculty to these eight states and expand our OTA program to new students," said Sherry Jones, president of Joyce University. "The flexibility of distance learning paired with the robust curriculum makes this an ideal program for students seeking an Occupational Therapy Assistant degree."

Joyce launched their OTA program in 2016 with a focus on meeting the needs of clients of all ages, from pediatric treatment to geriatric rehabilitation. Students learn evidence-based approaches to help clients improve their quality-of-life through a holistic view (physical, cognitive, social, and spiritual) of the individual. Occupational therapy assistant graduates will be prepared to work in variety of practice settings including school-based, home health, mental health, and rehab/hospital settings. The expansion accommodates distance education students with the majority of course work done synchronously online through virtual classrooms. In-person labs occur during the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th semesters and take place at Joyce University in Draper, Utah. Learn more about OTA residency requirements.

For more information about Joyce University and its innovative programs, please visit joyce.edu.

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY

Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly known as Ameritech College of Healthcare, is one of the largest OTA schools in Utah. Founded in 1979, Joyce University's mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.

