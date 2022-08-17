Opsera Expands Enterprise-Wide SaaS DevOps Platform to Manage the Release Lifecycle Across SaaS Applications

New research finds SaaS revenue will continue to grow at a 25% annual rate and will reach $279 billion in 2024, emphasizing the need for an enterprise-wide SaaS DevOps platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps, today announced its enterprise-wide SaaS DevOps capabilities to manage and modernize software releases. It also announced a new study commissioned from Vernon Keenan, senior industry analyst at Salesforcedevops.net. The research affirms the need for a single, enterprise-wide SaaS DevOps platform with annual SaaS spending reported as $125 billion in 2021.

To learn more about the state of SaaS DevOps, download the full research: https://opsera.io/SaaS-

Apps-DevOps-Whitepaper

For fast, secure and flexible delivery of all SaaS apps enterprises need (i.e. Salesforce, Snowflake, Apigee, Adobe Experience Manager, Boomi, SAP, Informatica, Snaplogic etc.), Opsera takes the brute force out of SaaS application releases with no coding required. With Opsera, IT organizations can deliver flawless and secure SaaS releases up to 80% faster while saving hundreds of developer hours, operating seamlessly across all major cloud environments. Opsera also offers the broadest and deepest integrations with SaaS apps on the market, with its multi-cloud SaaS architecture that is extensible and can easily integrate with any SaaS not already in the ecosystem.

"Opsera has enabled our small team to set up automated CI/CD pipelines across various SaaS applications – Salesforce, Boomi, Oracle Fusion and AWS Data services," said a Director of DevOps from a leading business intelligence software company. "With Opsera's SaaS DevOps platform, our releases are more predictable and we have improved the overall release quality and productivity by 50%. Opsera has also helped us improve the agility and velocity while meeting the needs and requirements of the business."

Opsera's SaaS DevOps platform offers the following benefits:

Brings disparate data and siloed development practices together under a singular focus.

Alleviates the need to build separate development teams, metadata, configurations, profiles, permissions and packages and release management tactics for end-to-end visibility across the SaaS DevOps ecosystem.

Opsera's multi-SaaS and multi-cloud architecture enables enterprises to leverage the Opsera platform to accelerate SaaS DevOps maturity in multiple SaaS applications (CRM, ERP, Data & Integration services, Marketing applications and ITSM etc).

Enterprises can leverage Opsera's no-code platform and reusable microservices to improve the overall release velocity, time to market, security and quality posture.

Gain end-to-end visibility across SaaS DevOps environments to make intelligent decisions.

"The increased pace of SaaS and the public cloud replacing on-premises solutions will have a global impact on IT operations," said Vernon Keenan, senior industry analyst at SalesforceDevops.net and author of the study. "As organizations add more critical SaaS applications to their inventories, the need for a cohesive SaaS management strategy, or SaaS DevOps, will grow dramatically in the next five years. With today's announcement, Opsera is well positioned to help enterprises to streamline their SaaS DevOps and help improve their agility, velocity, security posture and visibility."

Key findings from Keenan's report that support the need for a single, enterprise-wide SaaS DevOps platform include:

SaaS revenue will continue to grow at a 25% annual rate and will reach $279 billion in 2024.

35 new SaaS companies have entered the public market since 2018, indicating growth is partly fueled by SaaS application expansion.

The skill with which an organization manages multiple SaaS systems impacts organizational agility, velocity, security, quality and time to market.

Operational SaaS systems need to be managed with a SaaS DevOps platform to ensure proper governance.

Read more from Keenan's research: https://salesforcedevops.net/index.php/2022/08/16/saas-devops-grows-to-critical-importance/

"The challenges with the proliferation of SaaS are a growing pain point we see with our customers. At Opsera, we quickly recognized the need for a SaaS DevOps solution to help enterprises orchestrate their SaaS app releases and provide the visibility for them to make smart decisions," said Kumar Chivukula , co-founder and CTO of Opsera. "As the SaaS market continues to expand, managing and orchestrating SaaS DevOps across many applications will be mission critical to success. Enterprises with a single SaaS DevOps platform will enable them to improve agility and productivity significantly, go to market faster and improve their overall security and quality posture."

About Opsera

Opsera is the first Continuous Orchestration platform for next-gen DevOps that enables choice, automation, and intelligence across the entire software life cycle. It offers simple, self-service toolchain integrations, drag-and-drop pipelines, and unified insights. With Continuous Orchestration, development teams can use the tools they want, operations teams gain improved efficiency, and business leaders have unparalleled visibility. Opsera believes DevOps has transformed from an aspiration to a practical science, and Continuous Orchestration is the future to help organizations accelerate DevOps adoption and reach peak innovation velocity.

About Salesforcedevops.net

SalesforceDevops.net is the only source of independent news and analysis on the Salesforce and SaaS devops ecosystems. The site was founded in 2021 by Vernon Keenan, who is a 45-year computer industry veteran and senior industry analyst.

