19 Attorneys from Immigration Firm BAL Named 'Best Lawyers in America,' 22 Named 'Ones to Watch' by Best Lawyers®

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL is proud to announce that 19 of our attorneys have been recognized as The Best Lawyers in America® and 22 have been named Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ in immigration law. They will be featured in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, the only purely peer-review guide to the legal profession.

"This is a record achievement for so many of our elite attorneys to be recognized by this prestigious publication, both our established attorneys and our next generation of lawyers," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "We know they are the best at what they do – as do the countless people whose lives they have changed for the better. Now the world knows too."

The following BAL attorneys, who practice all aspects of corporate immigration, are recognized as Best Lawyers®:

These up-and-coming BAL attorneys are recognized as Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in immigration law for 2023:

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firms, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services, and leading technology innovation. In 2018, BAL entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model.

BAL's proprietary Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. BAL has ranked #1 on multiple industry rankings for diversity, equity and inclusion, including the #1 Law Firm for Women on the National Law Journal's Women in Law Scorecard the past four years in a row (2019-2022), #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), and #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot for three years running (2020-2022). In 2022, BAL won the "Best Company for Diversity," the "Best HR Team" and the "Best Company for Career Growth" by Comparably, based solely on employee ratings. See website for details: https://www.bal.com.

