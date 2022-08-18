Cipia awarded additional design win with carmaker Chery

Chery SUV model, with Cipia's driver monitoring system integrated, will be sold globally

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that the company had secured a design win for a sport utility vehicle (SUV) from automaker Chery. The SUV will be sold globally, in Europe, South America, Australia, Middle East and Africa, with an expected start of production (SOP) during Q3 2023.

"Driver Sense DMS is robust, computationally lean and enables OEMs and Tier 1s to meet the strict regulatory and safety requirements that the EU and other markets demand of new vehicles," said Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia. "We're proud to be working with Chery to deliver a safer driving experience for all road users."

The model will integrate Cipia's Driver Sense DMS running on Ambarella's CV28 SoC. The CV28 - Driver Sense integration utilizes neural networks to offer robust driver monitoring capabilities, complying with highest global automotive regulatory standards while maintaining the lightest possible computing requirements.

Cipia's Driver Sense software uses computer vision and AI to monitor the driver's state in real-time. The DMS detects signs of drowsiness, distraction, phone use, seatbelt and more, enabling lifesaving alerts to the driver.

The latest win increases the total number of design wins for Cipia globally to 25 vehicle models, on 8 different platforms across 5 car manufacturers. Cipia's OEM customers currently include an electric car manufacturer in the US, SAIC Motors, Chery, an American car brand in China, and one additional leading car manufacturer in China.

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10 - a driver monitoring and video telematics device for fleets and telematics system providers (TSPs). Over a decade of research and development stands behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology.

