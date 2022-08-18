FLOSSY RAISES $14.7M SERIES A TO BRING HIGH QUALITY, AFFORDABLE DENTAL CARE TO EVERYONE

Flossy is rapidly expanding across the country, to bring life-changing dental care to the uninsured and underserved

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flossy , a company bringing high quality, affordable dental care to everyone, today announced $14.7M in funding. Flossy is changing the way people pay for dental care by helping connect everyone to a high quality dentist at an affordable price, with no upfront costs. TTV Capital led the Series A with participation from current investors Slow Ventures, 8VC and Clocktower Technology Ventures. Other investors include SV Angel and the founders of Carbon Health, Flatiron Health, Modern Animal, FabFitFun, GOAT, Tradesy and others.

With Flossy's latest round, it has raised $17.8M in total. The company, which was founded by serial healthcare entrepreneurs Miles Beckett and Steve Seigel, is currently operating in Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. Flossy will use the funds to further scale across the country to give everyone, especially the uninsured and underserved, access to the highest quality dental care.

Flossy is the first pay-as-you-go discount dental solution that connects patients to a highly rated dentist at an affordable price, with discounts of up to 50%. Due to a dental visit backup during the pandemic, 94% of adults plan to visit the dentist in 2022. However 76 million of these adults, many of which are seniors, are uninsured for any sort of dental work. They are forced to pay entirely out of pocket for critical dental care, racking up thousands of dollars in bills a year.

"We've seen how many Americans struggle to understand their dental insurance, often finding out the hard way that their policies are capped, and their deductibles and copays cover far less than they expect. And for those who are uninsured, they don't even attempt to see a dentist," said Miles Beckett, co-founder and CEO of Flossy. "We are completely changing the way that patients receive dental care, offering discounted and transparent pricing, a curated dental experience and financing options for patients that have been traditionally underserved in the system. This is what the future of dental care looks like and we couldn't be more grateful to our new and existing investors for helping us on this important journey."

Flossy is committed to providing the highest quality dental experience for patients, including:

A curated network: Flossy rigorously evaluates and only accepts the top 20% of dentists from its dental network partners, ensuring patients don't have to sacrifice quality of care. While a typical dentist might have a Net Promoter Score of 2, Flossy has an NPS of 82.

Discounted pricing: Flossy provides patients with up to 50% off normal rates through its network partnerships and direct deals with practices at no upfront cost.

A modern, on-demand experience: Flossy delivers the very best patient experience with online booking, beautiful provider profiles, transparent pricing, digital payments, and affordable financing. Due to the strong relationship with its partners, Flossy is able to get patients same day, next day and weekend appointments with top dentists, which is critically important when dealing with a time-sensitive, painful issue.

"We are excited to partner with the experienced team at Flossy and help them realize their vision of bringing affordable dental care to everyone," said Mark Johnson, Partner at TTV Capital. "A tech-supported solution like Flossy has been a long time coming, and we can't wait to see the massive impact they have on the lives of patients and providers alike, as they scale nationwide."

Not only does Flossy serve patients, but it elevates the clinician like never before, building them a beautiful, custom profile and collating all of their reviews from across the internet to give patients a new level of comfort when booking. Patients are able to see each clinician's discounted pricing structure with Flossy and instantly book their appointments online. Additionally, clinicians receive payment for their services from Flossy in 15 days drastically outpacing the standard 60-90 day pay out that they receive from dental insurance companies.

"Flossy has been a game changer for our business here in Arizona, bringing me more patients than I ever could have expected during a difficult time for the dental industry," said Dr. Fadi Naioom of Restoration Dental. "Instead of having to figure out things like how to take online payments and offer online booking, Flossy's platform allows me to focus on what I do best: giving the highest quality care to my patients, helping them feel and look better at an affordable price."

For more information about Flossy and to book an appointment, visit: http://www.Flossy.com

