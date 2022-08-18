IAB Unveils Agenda for IAB Audience Connect: Find. Engage. Measure. Optimize., Taking Place In-Person Sept. 13-14 in NYC

Attendees will Learn How to Leverage the Latest Data and Technology Approaches to Understand Audiences, Scale their Business, and Drive Business Performance in a New Addressable World

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced the final schedule for this year's IAB Audience Connect: Find. Engage. Measure. Optimize ., taking place September 13-14 in NYC. Main stage presentations will be live-streamed exclusively on IAB.com.

"We are living in a world that is already dealing with signal loss and lost identifiers, so regardless of delays in third-party cookie deprecation, media buyers and brand marketers must refocus and re-evaluate their go-to-market approaches, now ," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "This year, Audience Connect is designed to help advertisers utilize data and technology to understand their audiences holistically, build long-term, cross-channel strategies, and build durable plans for 2022, 2023, and beyond. It is a must-attend event, as the industry faces impending regulation, an evolving technology landscape, and a dynamic economy."

This year's Audience Connect is curated for agency strategists, buyers, planners, and marketers to successfully engage consumers, measure, and optimize media campaigns in a privacy-compliant manner within a rapidly changing advertising ecosystem.

Day one will lay the foundation by exploring the intersection of people and identity with data and technology. The event will cover multiple addressability solutions for the deprecation of third-party cookies and identifiers, including first-party data, cohort segmentation, and contextual signals. Additionally, attendees will learn how to leverage technology to harness multiple data sets across various platforms and channels for creative/content, audience insights, media mix modeling, and attribution.

The second day is devoted to innovation and inspiration: addressing creativity in a world where marketers must be strategic to stand out from competition, as well as innovating with new technologies and tools vital for marketers to stay current and aware.

Presenting companies include Neustar, Spectrum Reach, Twitch, Yahoo and more.

Additionally, on September 13th, IAB will be releasing the second part of its 2022 State of Data report , focusing on how brands, agencies, and publishers are approaching addressability and first-party data in preparation for the loss of third-party cookies and identifiers.

IAB 2022 Audience Connect: Find. Engage. Measure. Optimize. Schedule

Tuesday 9/13 Wednesday 9/14 9:00am - 9:05am Morning Opening Remarks 10:00am - 10:05am Morning Opening Remarks 9:05am - 9:25am State of Data: Addressability and First-Party Data 10:10am - 10:30am What Will the Future of DCO Look Like in a

Cookie-less World? 9:25am - 9:45am Addressing the Non-Addressable: How

Audience Creation is Evolving for the ID-Less World Presented by Yahoo 10:30am - 10:50am Gaming as the On-Ramp to Connecting with

Gen Z 9:45am - 10:15am Agencies and the New State Privacy

Compliance Landscape 10:50am - 11:15am Networking Break 10:15am - 10:25am Not All Attribution is Created Equal:

Challenging the Current Model Toolbox Presented by Spectrum Reach 11:15am - 12:00pm Test for Success Presented by NPR 10:25am - 10:55am Networking Break 12:00pm - 1:00pm Networking Lunch 10:55am - 11:25am Breakout 1: Missing Something? Preventing

Audience Drop-Off in a Privacy-First World Presented by Blis Breakout 2: The Greatest Reach Presented by Spectrum Reach 1:00pm - 1:05pm Afternoon Opening Remarks 11:30am - 12:00pm Breakout 1: Cookieless Marketing: How to

Stop Waiting and Start Growing Your Audience Today Presented by Quantcast Breakout 2: Let's Talk about Transactional

Currencies and How We Should be Transacting Presented by Audigent 1:05pm - 1:15pm Diversity in Gaming and Livestreaming Presented by Twitch 12:00pm - 1:00pm Networking Lunch 1:15pm - 1:35pm Tokenizing Data, Value and Ownership: The

Future of Customer Loyalty Marketing 1:00pm - 1:05pm Afternoon Opening Remarks 1:35pm - 2:05pm Managing Your Brand in the Multiverse 1:05pm - 1:30pm In Dialogue with: Christian Baesler, COO

BuzzFeed, Inc. and CEO Complex Networks 2:05pm - 2:35pm Networking Break 1:30pm - 1:40pm Building Trusted Partnerships: Getting Ready

for Collaboration Presented by Neustar 2:35pm - 3:05pm Breakout 1: Curating safe spaces Presented by Twitch Breakout 2: Trend Alert: Advents in

Addressable Advertising Presented by DirecTV 1:40pm - 2:05pm How Clean are Data Clean Rooms? Presented by Neustar 3:05pm - 3:30pm Redefining Brand Responsibility in Media

Investing 2:05pm - 2:35pm Breakout 1: Data & Technology Presented by Neustar Breakout 2: Third-Party Data Isn't Dead –

Welcome to The Identityscape (ID Sphere) Presented by Data Axle 3:30pm - 3:35pm Closing Remarks 2:35pm - 3:00pm Networking Break

3:00pm - 3:30pm Privacy-first Targeting: Discover the Realm of

Possibilities in Advertising Presented by Dstillery

3:35pm - 3:55pm Gloves Off: The Retail Media Network Debate

3:55pm - 4:00pm Closing Remarks

4:00pm - 5:00pm Networking Reception Sponsored by IRIS.TV



All times are in EDT; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website.

To view the full IAB Audience Connect: Find. Engage. Measure. Optimize. 2022 agenda, speakers, and updates, please visit: https://www.iab.com/events/iab-audience-connect-2022/

