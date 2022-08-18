Shaklee, Vitamin Angels Reach Milestone: 133,000 underserved children provided with essential nutrients

For every box of Shaklee's Meology™ Kids sold, a child in need receives life-changing nutritional support, through Shaklee's partnership with Vitamin Angels

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee, a leading wellness company, announces today it has reached more than 133,000 at-risk children through its partnership with Vitamin Angels. With every Meology Kids all-in-one vitamin gummy pack sold, Shaklee provides essential nutrients and access to nutritional health to children in at-risk communities throughout the world. In addition to the impact of the Meology Kids purchases either online or via one of Shaklee's more than 2 million ambassadors, the organization provides its online shoppers the opportunity to round-up their cart at checkout to support children with this vital nutrition.

"With food prices soaring, undernourishment is a growing, often overlooked issue in the U.S.," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "Our work with Vitamin Angels helps to ensure children get the nutrients they would otherwise be missing in their diet, all of which are vital to healthy growth and development."

The Shaklee-Vitamin Angels Partnership is a key pillar of Shaklee Cares, a foundation that furthers the company's mission to bring true wellness to the world by investing in nutritional and environmental health for the next generation. Since its formation in 1992, Shaklee Cares has:

Reached more than 133,000 children with essential nutrients

Helped 150,000 families in need during times of natural disasters

Donated more than $3 million in Shaklee products

Provided $650,000+ in family grants

Since Shaklee's inception more than 65 years ago, the vitamin and nutrition company has quietly led the way in support of make a positive impact on the world. To learn more about Shaklee and its charitable initiatives, visit: https://us.shaklee.com/shakleecares.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the U.S. more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million micro-influencers in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit us.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Roger Barnett

Roger Barnett is the Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation, the first company in the world to become certified carbon neutral. A graduate of Yale College, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School, Roger has spent the majority of his career as an impact investor. In 2004, he acquired control of Shaklee, the pioneer of nutritional supplements, and has since transformed this once analog business into a digital powerhouse with a network of 2 million ambassadors across the globe. He has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum and is a member of the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health Leadership Councils, the University Council of Yale University, and the Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

About Vitamin Angels

Vitamin Angels is a global public health nutrition organization that provides evidence-based nutrition interventions to underserved pregnant women and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2020, Vitamin Angels reached 60 million women and children in 65 countries, including the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

