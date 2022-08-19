Children's Eye Surgeons Team-up with Safe Eyes America to Oppose Lowering Eye Surgery Licensing Requirements

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS), the nation's leader in advancing the quality of children's eye care, joins Safe Eyes America to strongly oppose legislation now under consideration in the California legislature which lowers the education and surgical training requirements necessary for licensure to perform eye surgery.

California bill AB2236 would if enacted authorize optometrists to perform laser and scalpel surgeries on children without any specific pediatric training. Christie Morse, MD, AAPOS, EVP a children's eye physician and surgeon said: "There is nothing more important than helping children successfully see their way into adulthood. It is this commitment and dedication to children that drives pediatric ophthalmologists – (medical physicians and surgeons) to deliver the highest standard of treatment and surgical care to our pediatric patients. The delivery of such care requires years of medical and surgical training. AB 2236 which is now under consideration in the California legislature poses a threat to this high standard of care for California's children."

The eye is one of the most delicate and complex human organs. For the child's eye, that delicacy and complexity is raised exponentially. AB 2236 assumes that a child's eye and the adult eye are one in the same. Nothing could be further from the truth. Children are not simply small adults. AAPOS stands in opposition to AB 2236 alongside Safe Eyes America.

It is imperative that Californians contact their state Senator NOW and urge them to Vote NO on AB 2236. To find your state Senator click on the following link (https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov/). The California legislature adjourns for the 2022 year on August 31

