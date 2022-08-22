Bluestar Alliance Announces CHF Industries as Brookstone Licensee for Home Textiles and Soft Goods including Heated Blankets and Heated Throws

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestar Alliance LLC has entered into a license agreement with CHF Industries for Home Textiles and Soft Goods for Brookstone.

CHF Industries, recognized as a leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of consumer home goods and textiles will expand the Brookstone home category, developing Brookstone branded heated blankets and heated throws, air mattresses and air beds, bedding, robes, towels and additional home goods.

Brookstone has a successful history in the home category especially with heated blankets and heated throws. The newly formed partnership with CHF Industries will continue to support and expand Brookstone's commitment to innovation in the category. CHF Industries design and sourcing abilities will ensure that the high quality standards that Brookstone commands is globally upheld.

Brookstone is an iconic American brand, founded over 50 years ago in New Hampshire. Today it is a highly recognized brand which develops and offers quality and innovative merchandise. Brookstone product is currently distributed through a multi-channel platform of retail, wholesale, catalog and E-commerce. The company has leveraged the success of its breakthrough products in entertainment, wellness, home and travel to become a true lifestyle brand and a household name.

"CHF Industries will develop products that promote the Brookstone legacy of quality and innovation, utilizing best in class materials and technology, while expanding the home category of solution-oriented products that help 'Do Life Better'.

We look forward to the advancement in design and technology of the Brookstone home products especially for the heated blankets and throws," noted Joey Gabbay, CEO at Bluestar Alliance.

"With over 90 years of experience in making home products and being recognized for their integrity and craft, this partnership will continue our commitment to providing innovative product of the highest quality uniting two iconic brands, CHF Industries and Brookstone," commented Bluestar Alliance COO, Ralph Gindi.

"Together CHF and Brookstone are heating up the home space with new and innovative products to enhance people's lives," stated Spencer Foley, President and CEO at CHF Industries.

About Bluestar Alliance LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market. This portfolio consists of major department store retail brands including Hurley, Justice, Brookstone, Tahari, Bebe, Kensie, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Joan Vass and Limited Too.

Each brand is uniquely positioned maintaining the brand heritage and equity, considering new categories and current tiers of distribution. Bluestar's current network of international and domestic partners offers the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. Since its inception, Bluestar has acquired select brands with current retail sales exceeding $6 billion. The company manages a current portfolio of over 300 licensees and a growing branded retail platform of over 100 stores worldwide throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, United Arab Emirates, Middle East, and India.

About CHF Industries

CHF Industries is a leading maker of home goods, offering an unparalleled portfolio of designer brands and products, including bedding, window treatments, decorative hardware, towels, rugs, shower curtains, bath accessories, and soft storage. Commissioned as a manufacturer of military parachutes in 1927, CHF has evolved dramatically over the years—but has never wavered from its founding principle of absolute commitment to the integrity and quality of its craft. Today, the New York City-based company is recognized for innovation in product development, creative merchandising, global sourcing, and for the exceptional value of the home textiles it markets under brand names that include: Donna Karan, DKNY, Michael Aram, John Robshaw, Uchino, Brookstone, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Martha Stewart, Peri Home, G.H. Bass, and a number of private label programs for key retailers in the home space. Family-run since 2002, CHF is, at its heart, a community of people with a shared passion for enhancing home life. The company weaves that perspective into every aspect of business, from encouraging work-life balance for employees to creating workplace initiatives and charitable giving programs to help foster responsible working conditions, fair compensation, respect for human rights, and environmental stewardship. Customers get the family treatment too: Decades of consumer insight mean CHF understands what shoppers want and need at home—and how to help retailers tailor their assortment to delight and inspire. CHF's products are sold in all major home fashions retailers throughout the world.

Contact:

