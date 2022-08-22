PowerWash.com Names New CEO

Christopher Blann poised to expand pressure-washing industry leader

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerWash.com, a leading one-stop shop for those in the mobile power-washing industry, announces the hiring of Christopher Blann as chief executive officer. Blann is charged with leading the company's aggressive retail-focused expansion efforts while cultivating the company's industry professional training platform, PowerWash Academy. Previously with Men's Best Primary Care, he began transitioning into his new role at the family-owned and -operated business earlier this year.

"Christopher's operational and retail expertise exemplify the 'power' in PowerWash.com," says President Michael Hinderliter. "His hands-on approach and leadership experience will be an invaluable asset as we elevate the business that my father started nearly 50 years ago."

Blann is a retail industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in e-commerce and operations. He most recently served as president of Men's Best Primary Care, where he led the launch and 15-month growth of the health care startup. Prior to that, Blann served as senior vice president of store operations at Eyemart Express, where he oversaw everything from retail operations to supply chain to manufacturing at the national optical retailer's more than 200 locations.

"I am excited to join a growing and innovative company that is paving the way in this niche industry," says Blann. "The Hinderliter family has created an impressive foundation and legacy, and I look forward to building upon that success with the team."

Learn more about Blann and the PowerWash.com leadership team here.

About PowerWash.com

PowerWash.com (https://powerwash.com/) is the No. 1 source for commercial pressure-washing equipment, supplies, and training. A subsidiary of Delux Cleaning Supply, Inc., the company is based in Fort Worth, Texas, and offers a complete selection of equipment and supplies including detergents for all aspects of power washing, including truck washing, kitchen hood exhaust cleaning, house washing, concrete cleaning, wood restoration, awning cleaning, and more. The company also provides comprehensive hands-on and online training for industry professionals with its own PowerWash Academy through the Washaholic Program.

