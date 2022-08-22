ROKT PARTNERS WITH UBER AND AMC THEATRES AS IT ACCELERATES ITS GLOBAL GROWTH

Ecommerce Leaders Use Rokt's Technology to Drive Additional Revenue and Relevancy During Checkout

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced new partnerships with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC) to unlock new revenue opportunities for the companies during the transaction moment on their websites and mobile apps. Rokt's partnership with Uber will initially launch with Uber Eats in the US, Canada, Australia and Japan, with Rokt's machine learning technology driving additional revenue for Uber during the checkout experience. AMC has partnered with Rokt to drive revenue and customer lifetime value across the company's online and mobile channels.

Rokt logo (PRNewsfoto/Rokt) (PRNewswire)

Rokt announced new partnerships with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC).

Rokt enables companies to tap additional revenues, acquire customers at scale and deepen relationships with their existing ones by using machine learning to present highly relevant offers to each shopper in the final stages of an ecommerce transaction, when they are most likely to convert.

"Uber and AMC Theatres are two of the most recognized brands in the world and we're extremely pleased to partner with both of them as we accelerate our growth globally," said Elizabeth Buchanan, CCO of Rokt. "Our global partnership with Uber will support the Uber Eats internal ad network and unlock additional profitability for the company. Our partnership with AMC has already begun generating outstanding results for the company. We look forward to expanding our relationships with both of these companies in the future."

"The growth of our advertising business is a strategic priority for Uber and Rokt is the ecommerce technology partner that will help us achieve our ambitious goals," said Mark Grether, General Manager of Uber Ads. "This partnership will accelerate our investment in new services designed to fuel the next chapter of advertising across Uber's in-app and real-world surfaces."

Since launching Rokt Ecommerce in March of 2022, AMC has seen significant incremental revenue across millions of transactions. Following a recent marketplace launch across its mobile app, AMC will continue to drive increased value for its brand and its moviegoers.

"As millions of moviegoers come to AMC each week to enjoy the unmatched entertainment of the big screen, it's important that we are offering a guest experience that's personally relevant across the entire moviegoing journey," said Mark Pearson, Chief Strategy Officer, AMC Theatres. "Our partnership with Rokt enables us to better personally engage our consumers and drive higher value per transaction by optimizing each online touchpoint without adding additional cost to the moviegoer."

With intelligence powered by 5 billion transactions across hundreds of leading ecommerce businesses, Rokt's exclusive, closed marketplace allows brands to create a seamless customer experience while also controlling the types of offers eligible to be displayed to their customers. Businesses partnering with Rokt have been able to unlock additional profit upwards of $.30 per transaction by tailoring high-performing, relevant experiences to each individual, from cart to confirmation.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, helping companies seize the full potential of every transaction moment to grow revenue, acquire new customers at scale and deepen their relationships with existing ones. Live Nation, Groupon, Staples, Lands' End, Fanatics, GoDaddy, Vistaprint and HelloFresh are among the more than 2,500 leading global businesses and advertisers that are using Rokt's solutions to drive more value through every transaction by offering highly relevant messages to their customers at the moment they are most likely to convert. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company now operates in 19 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com .

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 30 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Media Contact:

Rokt

Tarana Mehta

tarana.mehta@rokt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.