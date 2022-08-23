Industrial Automation Co. Ranks #110 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, #4 in NC

Inc. 5000 Honorees Represent the Fastest Growing Companies in America, Showing the Continued Success of Industrial Automation Co. in Supplying Industrial Electronics to Manufacturers Around the World

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Automation Co., a global supplier of industrial electronics parts, ranked #110 for their initial inclusion on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most distinguished award for American private companies. The list presents an opportunity to compare the fastest-growing companies in the country and shows a benchmark for marketplace success.

The Industrial Automation Co. team works hard to provide the MRO and OEM markets with the best automation products and customer service. Their primary goal is to reduce downtime and supply high-quality products on time at a great price. Industrial Automation Co. is modernizing industrial distribution by using advanced analytics to stock failure-prone parts and advanced logistics to reduce lead times on non-stock items. Explore our parts catalog and repair services today! (PRNewswire)

"Industrial Automation is honored for Inc. to recognize it as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America," said Will Jacobsen, President of Industrial Automation Co.

"The last three years have been foundational for business expansion, and it feels great to see our hard work get recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. Industrial Automation's growth has resulted from our customer-first culture and strong financial discipline."

Industrial Automation's focus is to better serve manufacturers and OEMs with a large inventory and quick lead times to give them the best professional experience possible.

During the pandemic, Industrial Automation provided customers with average lead times of 3 days when most major suppliers had 100-day to 1-year lead times. Supplying replacement parts with exceptional lead times helped American manufacturers continue operations during the severe supply chain crisis.

2022 Inc. 5000 companies are different. With exponential growth during the pandemic, times proved difficult and turbulent for many manufacturers. Industrial Automation achieved 3,963% 3-Year Growth in 2021, overcoming supply chain shortages, health risks, and many other negative impacts of COVID-19 to help their customers succeed.

About Industrial Automation Co.

Industrial Automation offers high-quality industrial replacement parts, refurbishments, and repairs to the global marketplace. It believes in supplying above-standard services and products for a fair price and warranties all its products and repairs for 24 months. Industrial Automation offers competitive pricing and bulk discounts to customers supporting their older products or building new machines.

For more information, please visit IndustrialAutomationCo.com or contact Bryan Hellman.

Media Contact:

Bryan Hellman

Industrial Automation Co.

Marketing & Communications

bhellman@iac.us.com

