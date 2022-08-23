Myeloid Therapeutics Strengthens Senior Team to Support the Expansion of its Manufacturing Capabilities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company harnessing the power of myeloid and innate biology to engineer novel therapies that elicit a broad immune response for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has expanded its manufacturing capabilities with the appointments of Jerome Chal, Ph.D., as Vice President, Process Development, and Eric Chapdelaine as Vice President, CMC Operations.

"We are thrilled to continue to attract the highest levels of talent to Myeloid, as we expand our manufacturing capabilities to support our clinical-stage cell therapy programs and the advancement of our in vivo cell programming programs into the clinic next year," said Daniel Getts, Ph.D., CEO of Myeloid. "Jerome and Eric bring a diverse set of skills with significant quality and CMC experience at leading companies like Vertex, Alnylam, and Genzyme. As senior leaders, they will provide invaluable stewardship as we advance and expand our pipeline and read out more clinical data. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Myeloid team, and we look forward to their contributions to our technology and the cell therapy field generally."

Jerome Chal , Ph.D., Vice President, Process Development

Dr. Chal brings to Myeloid over twenty years of experience in the biotechnology industry, with a focus on CMC leadership across multiple therapeutic modalities, including cell and gene therapies, with landmark achievements in the field. Prior to Myeloid, Jerome was Executive Director, Analytical Sciences at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he provided strategic leadership to a multi-site and multi-department CMC organization across the T1D, blood disorders and DMD programs, along with end-to-end implementation of all analytical CMC activities from preclinical to pivotal stage. Prior to Vertex, Dr. Chal was Associate Director, Cell and Analytical Development at Semma Therapeutics, where he directed cell, process and assay development programs for cell therapy products based on a proprietary preclinical-stage PSC-based pancreatic islets (SC-islets) platform. Earlier in his career, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Coyne Scientific, IGBMC in Strasbourg, France, and faculty scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School. Dr. Chal received his MS in Biology-Biochemistey from ENS Paris, Paris 7 University, an MS in Molecular and Cellular Developmental Biology from Sorbonne University, and a Ph.D. in Stem Cell and Developmental Biology from Sorbonne University/Stowers Institute, Kansas City, MO. Dr. Chal is a decorated scientist with multiple patents and over twenty peer-reviewed publications in the fields of cell and gene therapy.

Eric Chapdelaine, Vice President, CMC Operations

Mr. Chapdelaine has over twenty years of experience leading Manufacturing, CMC, Quality (QC+QA), Analytical Development, and Regulatory Affairs organizations in cell and gene therapy. Eric has overseen and led IND and NDA filings for multiple products that received approval in the US and EU. Prior to joining Myeloid, Eric was Senior Vice President of Operations at iVexSol, Inc., where he designed and optimized the manufacturing facility layout, flow and associated office space, as well as overseeing the buildout of the cGMP manufacturing facility. Earlier, he was Vice President of Manufacturing at Genprex, Inc., where he was responsible for translating the corporate strategy into supportive strategies for global pharmaceutical manufacturing, packaging, supply chain, logistics and quality control from early product development through global manufacturing for commercial products. He has also held senior positions at Cognate Bioservices, Inc., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for authoring CMC sections for regulatory submissions, IMPD/IND/NDA, for Patisiran and Givosiran, which are the first two RNA interference therapeutics approved for commercialization in the US and EU. Eric started his career in positions within quality control, manufacturing and CMC at Genzyme Corporation, VaxInnate Corporation, and Pfizer, Inc, respectively. Mr. Chapdelaine holds a Bachelor's of Science from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a Masters of Science, Chemistry, from Vanderbilt University.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company harnessing the power of myeloid cell biology to engineer new therapeutic alternatives for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Integrating the fields of RNA biology, immunology, and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions that match therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™ and multi-targeted biologics. Myeloid is advancing a broad portfolio of clinical and preclinical candidates designed to enable full immune system responses. Myeloid has entered into strategic partnerships with Prime Medicine and Acuitas and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors. Myeloid is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

