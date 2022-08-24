Smart Cities Connect Unites the Nation's Largest Gathering of Cities Around the Nation's Largest Federal Infrastructure Spending

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and with infrastructure funding packages further addressed in both the U.S. House and Senate in 2022, counties, cities, and towns will see an unprecedented amount of federal funding reach their local communities in the coming years. Smart Cities Connect, the preeminent convener of municipal decision-makers in North America announced Wednesday that its fall Conference and Expo , held in Washington, D.C., from September 26-29, will focus heavily on discussing how the use of those funds can create a more resilient, more equitable future for residents.

"Besides the objective to modernize America's roads and bridges, the passage of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act also addresses the access gap and the adoption gap underlying the digital divide," said Don Jacobson, IT Business Partner for Innovation – Las Vegas, NV. "Expanding broadband, subsidizing broadband subscriptions, and providing training will combine to ensure all Americans have the technology and the skills to leverage that technology to actively participate in our digital economy."

From high-speed internet to public transit, from the power grid to bridges and roads, funding will touch virtually every aspect of American infrastructure. Moving those advancements forward are city decision-makers and local leadership, 300 of which will gather at Smart Cities Connect Conference, along with innovators, corporations, federal agencies, and more. With access to funding – the dominant challenge preceding passage of the Infrastructure Law – now taking a backseat, cities can and are exploring how infrastructure investments have the potential to be more than pothole fillers.

"The hundreds of participating cities represent the nation's largest gathering of key leaders implementing billions in infrastructure funds to build the backbone of daily life in America. Our cities can do so much more than we dreamed with the innovation now available to us. It can transform our communities with meaningful data points, build equity and trust, and empower cities to use resources for the betterment of all residents," said Matthew Laudon, Vice President – TechConnect Division, ATI. "We're proud uniters of the largest gathering of municipal decision makers in the nation each year, and we remain committed to a city-first agenda that dives into the issues that matter most to them. In 2022, infrastructure takes center stage."

