Thompson Thrift Expands with New Regional Office Near Denver

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that they signed a lease for a 3,400-square-foot office space to serve as a regional office for construction and development team members. The new office is located on N. Pecos Street in the Denver suburb of Westminster.

Thompson Thrift (PRNewsfoto/Thompson Thrift) (PRNewswire)

"We have a long, successful history in the Denver market and believe in the enduring growth opportunities throughout the state," said Paul Thrift, president and CEO of Thompson Thrift. "Our new office space presents the perfect opportunity for us to increase our development efforts, and we are excited to see what else this robust market has to offer."

Studies show Denver ranked among the highest in the nation for the amount of residential and commercial construction that took place between 2012 and 2021. The 12.8% population increase over the past 10 years show no signs of slowing down, and companies in industries ranging from logistics to energy and software to bioscience announced their intentions to enter or expand in the Denver area.

Thompson Thrift has been active in Colorado for 12 years and has had over 3,400 unit starts in the state, which currently includes three operating communities and four in development between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.

Thompson Thrift team members in the new Denver office will have easier access to the community sites, as well as additional Thompson Thrift development projects located throughout the West and Southwest.

The new Denver office joins the company's other offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Houston and Phoenix. During the past 30 years the company has developed more than $4 billion of ground-up development projects across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana, Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thompson Thrift