Baillie Lodges Expands to South America with Acquisition of Chile's Tierra Hotels

SYDNEY, Aug. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia-based boutique ultra-luxury hotel platform Baillie Lodges has acquired a majority share in Chile's esteemed Tierra Hotels ("Tierra"), whose intimate collection includes experiential luxury lodges in three of South America's most extraordinary wilderness destinations.

Adventures abound for guests at Tierra's trio of luxury lodges: Tierra Patagonia sits alongside craggy mountains and the glistening glacial Lake Sarmiento in Torres del Paine National Park, Tierra Atacama is set high in the northern desert of Chile, and Tierra Chiloé overlooks verdant pastures and dramatic coastline on Chiloé Island.

The acquisition builds on Baillie Lodges' existing portfolio of properties in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, further solidifying the company as a leading global experiential luxury lodging brand. Following the acquisition, Baillie Lodges will own and operate ten extraordinary lodges across a range of highly sought-after destinations.

The new partnership officially commenced on August 27, following a long history of collaboration between the Baillie Lodges team and Tierra Hotels founder Miguel Purcell. The Purcell family – which has developed and successfully operated Tierra Hotels since 2008 – will retain an ownership stake in the portfolio, and the three properties will keep the highly regarded Tierra Hotels branding.

The Baillie Lodges and Tierra collections provide access to incredible natural attractions in extraordinary locations, paired with culturally rich experiences and intimate lodges that cater to a small number of guests and place architectural and interior design at the forefront. The properties share a commitment to the sustainability of the natural environment and surrounding communities in which they operate, offering guests an authentic encounter with nature.

"We are delighted to work with the Baillie Lodges team," said Mr. Purcell. "We both take a personal approach to hospitality, customizing unique and enriching experiences for guests who are looking to explore the world in a meaningful, sustainable way."

"This partnership is a natural fit for our companies and teams, and we look forward to sharing these wonderful new properties and experiences with our guests," said Baillie Lodges Executive Chairman Michael Moret-Lalli. "Both brands share a vision for delivering exceptional, immersive experiences, and I am thrilled for our teams to join forces and continue exploring new frontiers in hospitality and leisure as the world gets back to traveling."

Baillie Lodges intends to meaningfully invest in the Tierra properties to ensure they maintain their unique market position as pre-eminent boutique hotels in Chile. In addition, Baillie Lodges plans to expand the Tierra hotel platform in the years to come through acquisitions and new greenfield developments.

About Baillie Lodges

Baillie Lodges is a growing portfolio of luxury lodges renowned for setting benchmarks in premium experiential travel. Set in exclusive locations of unique natural or cultural significance, the boutique properties appeal to the discerning global traveller seeking a remarkable experience. The Australia-based collection was founded in 2003 by James and Hayley Baillie and includes Longitude 131° at Ulu r u-Kata Tju t a, Capella Lodge on Lord Howe Island, Silky Oaks Lodge at the Daintree Rainforest, and The Louise in the Barossa Valley. Flagship property Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island was destroyed in the 2020 bushfires and its rebuild is in progress, with an anticipated reopening in mid-2023. In 2019, an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners acquired Baillie Lodges with the aim to further expand the unique collection of luxury lodges. The 2022 addition of Chile's esteemed Tierra Hotels group marks a continuation of the collection's foray into international waters, joining the Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge on Canada's Vancouver Island and New Zealand's Huka Lodge. For more information, please visit baillielodges.com.au . Baillie Lodges' Australian properties are honoured as members of Luxury Lodges of Australia .

About Tierra Hotels

The trio of Tierra Hotels in Chile was founded and operated by the Purcell family, who were already highly regarded in the Chilean tourism industry as owners of the high-end Ski Portillo resort in the country's Andes mountains. Guided by Purcell family's many years' experience, the Tierra Hotels team first opened Tierra Atacama in 2008. Tierra Patagonia set on the shores of Lake Sarmiento overlooking the Torres del Paine National Park opened in 2012, and Tierra Chiloé launched in 2017 after an extension to the former Refugia on "The Big Island" of Chiloé.

