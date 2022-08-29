BeachBound® Is Giving One Lucky Winner A Vacation Every Year for 20 Years

The online travel booking site that specializes in unforgettable beach vacations invites you to apply for a chance to win the giveaway of a lifetime this National Beach Day

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Beach Day (August 30) BeachBound® , the online booking site specializing in beach vacation packages, is launching the ultimate giveaway - a chance for one lucky winner to win a vacation every year for the next 20 years. Entries can be submitted online starting August 30, 2022 through September 30, 2022.

"What better way to celebrate National Beach Day than with a brand that specializes in serving up dream sun, sand and sea getaways," said Michael Lowery, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Businesses, ALG Vacations. "The urge to travel has never been stronger than it is now, so naturally BeachBound leapt at the chance to reward beach lovers with the ultimate National Beach Day offer supplying one lucky winner with an amazing opportunity to getaway every year for the next 20 years."

BeachBound hits on a variety of experiences in destinations across the world with an emphasis on vacation values such as adventure, passion, discovery, togetherness, immersion, and rejuvenation. The chance to win a trip for every year over the next twenty years presents a unique opportunity for the winner who will be able to choose from over 70 different beach destinations sold via BeachBound. At BeachBound the belief is that the best souvenirs aren't declared at customs - they're something that will be cherished for years to come.

"We are excited to launch this sweepstake to celebrate National Beach Day, we want to continue to encourage travel and hope to provide one lucky individual with trips that they will remember forever," shared Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Brands at ALG Vacations. "At BeachBound we pride ourselves in providing exhilarating new experiences at unique destinations across the globe to encourage travelers to relax and find the perfect vacation for themselves."

BeachBound is the ideal site for consumers looking for a uniquely curated vacation experience through all-inclusive packages. The lucky winner will be able to choose trips of their choice to over 70 beautiful beach destinations including South America, the Caribbean, French Polynesia and many more. You can find the full terms and conditions along with the entry site here .

About BeachBound®

Online travel agency, BeachBound , connects travelers with worldwide beach vacations and experiences, including resorts, flights, excursions, and transfers. Part of the leading North American tour operator, ALG Vacations, BeachBound offers both all-inclusive and curated beach experiences spanning an extensive list of over 70 destinations worldwide. BeachBound provides a one-stop travel shop for customers looking for unforgettable beach experiences. To learn more about BeachBound visit the website at beachbound.com or follow the brand on social media on Facebook ( @beachboundvacations ), Instagram ( @BeachBound ) and Twitter ( @BeachBound ).

