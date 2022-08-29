Capstreet-backed WIN-911 Appoints Joel Rosen to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN-911 ("WIN-911" or "the Company"), a leading provider of industrial monitoring, alerting and notification software, today announced the appointment of Joel Rosen to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Rosen brings a breadth of perspective from his experience as an operating executive, board member, private equity investor and manager of consulting teams. WIN-911 is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

"Joel's experience working with companies in cybersecurity, industrial automation and critical event management will be a valuable asset to our Company's growth plans," said Greg Jackson, CEO of WIN-911. "Having served on the boards of nine growth companies, Joel will provide key insights as we plan to expand WIN-911 organically and through acquisitions."

Most recently, Mr. Rosen was the Chief Marketing Officer at Everbridge, where he collaborated with technical leaders to broaden its offerings and to create the Critical Event Management (CEM) SaaS space. He also served on the board of cybersecurity and industrial automation software company, PAS, through its acquisition by Hexagon AB. Prior to that, Mr. Rosen was Executive Vice President, Product and Marketing, for Endurance International Group. Early in his career, he was President and CEO of Tizor Systems, President and CEO of NaviSite, and as Executive Vice President at Aspen Technology, he was the chief architect of the strategy that broadened the company's technology to a full lifecycle manufacturing software suite.

"I'm excited to join the board of a company with such an impressive and critically necessary platform," said Mr. Rosen. "WIN-911's ability to help customers accelerate their teams' response to plant system alarms can enhance both the performance and safety of operations."

Rick Pleczko, CEO of Capstreet Operating Executive Group and Executive Chair at WIN-911, added, "Joel stood out to us for his skill at helping brands build recognition as market leaders and his ability to create and execute growth strategies for companies of all sizes. We look forward to the new ideas he will undoubtedly bring to WIN-911."

About WIN-911

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, WIN-911 is a leading provider of industrial monitoring, alerting and notification software. WIN-911 helps protect over 19,000 facilities in 85 countries on six continents. The company delivers critical machine alarms via smartphone app, voice, text, email, and in-plant announcer, which helps speed operator response times and reduce system downtime and maintenance costs. For more information, visit www.win911.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

Contact:

