Ecorobotix announces new CEO and growth strategy for ultra-high precision agriculture

Ecorobotix extends distribution across Europe, providing farmers with plant-level data and ultra-high precision crop treatment that reduces herbicide use by 80-95% and increases yield by ~5%.

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecorobotix, a Swiss provider of ultra-high precision crop treatment and plant-by-plant data, has hired Silicon-valley executive Simon Aspinall as its new CEO to drive global growth.

Aurélien Demaurex welcomes new CEO Simon Aspinall at ecorobotix (PRNewswire)

With the world under pressure from energy shortages, rising prices for agricultural inputs (fertilisers, herbicides, pesticides) and an urgent need to reduce CO2 emissions, consumers and governments want to reduce the use of agriculture chemicals while ensuring farmers can still grow enough food to feed the world. Conventional agriculture relies heavily on chemicals to efficiently grow crops, but these chemicals are very energy intensive.

"Agriculture and farmland account for over 19% of global CO2 emissions. Ecorobotix's ultra-high precision (UHP) agricultural data and crop treatment massively reduces chemical use (herbicides, pesticides) by 80-95%, while increasing crop yields by more than 5%. Ecorobotix identifies individual plants using AI and targets treatment only on weeds, not on crops or surrounding soil. The solution has the potential to massively reduce the CO2 footprint of all agriculture. I'm thrilled to lead Ecorobotix as it expands globally and develops its data and carbon business." says Simon Aspinall.

Simon is a highly experienced international start-up executive with over two decades of experience in large corporates (Cisco, EMC, Dell) and Silicon Valley startups. He was an executive at Virtustream, an enterprise cloud company, as it grew from a startup to a $XXX+m business and was then acquired by Dell/EMC for $1.2 billion.

Ecorobotix technology has been commercially proven in the Swiss market, being sold through Bucher Landtechnik since 2021 and being used in multiple crops (onions, salad, grasslands...) As part of the 2022 expansion strategy Ecorobotix has added distributors in Germany, France, Italy, Netherland, Belgium and Czech Republic and plans further growth across Europe and North & South America in 2023.

"Our 2022 production of the ARA ultra-high precision plant-by-plant data and crop treatment solution is completely sold out and we are already taking pre-orders for 2023." says Aurelien Demaurex, CFO and co-founder Ecorobotix.

ARA is a tractor-mounted UHP crop treatment solution that uses high resolution cameras and AI to instantly detect individual plants (both crops and weeds) in real-time. ARA's ultra-high precision sprayer then delivers unparalleled accuracy targeting areas of 6 x 6 cm to treat individual plants (without spraying crops or surrounding soil), far outpacing conventional solutions which blanket spray the entire field and out-performing the latest 'smart' sprayers that only target areas of 150cm x 150cm.

About Ecorobotix

Ecorobotix was founded to radically change agriculture for the better by respecting the environment and reducing chemical use, soil impact, water use, and energy use. Ecorobotix offers a revolutionary plant-by-plant data solution and ultra-high precision crop treatment sprayer that reduces chemical use (herbicides, pesticides, liquid fertilizers) by 80-95%, while increasing crop yield by more than 5% and has the potential to massively reduce the CO2 footprint of agriculture.

Learn more at http://www.ecorobotix.com

Socials

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecorobotix

https://www.facebook.com/ecorobotix

https://twitter.com/ecoRobotix

https://www.instagram.com/ecorobotix/

CONTACT:

Andrea Halter

CMO

media@ecorobotix.com

+41762224427

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884668/ecoRobotix_SA_CEO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884669/ecoRobotix_SA_Logo.jpg

ecoRobotix SA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ecoRobotix SA