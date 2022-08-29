InventHelp Inventor Develops Coveralls to Protect Against Snake & Insect Bites (BTK-109)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved pair of coveralls to reduce the risk of snake and insect bites when working beneath a home," said an inventor, from Montgomery, Ala., "so I invented the B- SAFE SUIT. My design would provide a protective barrier and peace of mind for the wearer."

The invention provides an improved design for a pair of coveralls. In doing so, it protects against snake, spider, scorpion and insect bites. As a result, it enhances safety. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for various workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

