InventHelp Inventor Develops Light Weight Motor Lift Dolly (BRK-4128)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved alternative to traditional hand trucks and forklifts for lifting heavy loads," said an inventor, from Madison, Ala., "so I invented the LIGHT WEIGHT MOTOR LIFT DOLLY. My design eliminates the struggle associated with lifting and carrying a heavy box for placement upon a table, truck or shelf."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to lift and move boxes and other heavy objects. In doing so, it helps to reduce physical strain and injuries. It also enhances safety and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for household and commercial applications. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

