KELLOGG'S FROSTED FLAKES®, TONY THE TIGER® AND QUARTERBACK JALEN HURTS GET MORE KIDS PLAYING IN AN UNFORGETTABLE MISSION TIGER™ EXPERIENCE IN PHILADELPHIA

Middle school athletes in the School District of Philadelphia were treated to a CBS Sports gameday experience to get them back in the game

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Tony the Tiger® recruited new ringers — quarterback Jalen Hurts and the CBS Sports crew — and treated Philadelphia youth football players like MVPs. Tony rallied his biggest Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger™ team yet to unveil a donation to bring back three middle school Rookie Tackle teams and start a new girls' flag football program at six middle schools. The new uniforms, equipment, field upgrades, buses and coaches are just what these kids need to get back in the game.

With an assist from CBS Sports announcers Tracy Wolfson, Andrew Catalon and AJ Ross, camera crews and more, Tony and Hurts surprised football teams from Francis Hopkinson School and Middle Years Alternative with a gameday experience like no other. From half-time pep talks, to sideline and post-game interviews, autographs and more, these young athletes were treated like real pros.

"Sports are so important at this age. Our new teammate Jalen Hurts and the CBS Sports crew are helping Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger shine a spotlight on middle school sports and give these young athletes the recognition and support they deserve," said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "We're thrilled that the School District of Philadelphia will be able to start new football teams and help get more boys and girls out there and playing. That's what Mission Tiger is all about."

In addition to putting on the game of a lifetime, Tony and Hurts surprised the students with a Mission Tiger donation that will help the School District of Philadelphia expand their middle school sports programs. The donation will fund a highly requested middle school girls' flag program at six schools and help three middle schools finally be able to participate in the district's popular Rookie Tackle program.

"Tony the Tiger, Jalen Hurts, and the whole CBS Sports crew gave our student athletes an experience of a lifetime. It means so much to these kids to see pros like Jalen and Tony the Tiger on the sidelines cheering them on," said Timothy Morrison, vice president of youth sports development at the School District of Philadelphia. "This Mission Tiger donation is huge. It allows us to expand access to our football programs for both boys and girls."

TONY'S NEW TEAMMATES

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is the latest athlete superstar to join Mission Tiger. Hurts is committed to helping the next generation of athletes shine, making him the perfect athlete to join Tony's Mission Tiger team for this special event. Veteran CBS Sports announcers Tracy Wolfson, Andrew Catalon and AJ Ross will help Tony and Hurts bring these young athletes to the big screen with a Mission Tiger-filled day they won't forget.

"Sports have taught me so many valuable skills beyond the field, so when I heard about Mission Tiger, I couldn't turn down the opportunity to join Tony's team and support middle school sports in Philadelphia," said quarterback Jalen Hurts. "Tony and I had an amazing time coaching the young athletes during yesterday's game!"

With Tony, Hurts and CBS Sports in their corner, the kids hit the field like Tigers. The incredible stories from the kids, along with highlights from the day, were captured by the same CBS Sports crew who typically cover big Sunday games, giving the kids a true pro experience. These stories will premiere during the upcoming football season on CBS — stay tuned for more.

TONY'S YEAR OF THE TIGER

Youth sports play a vital role in keeping kids active and developing young students on and off the field by improving cognitive skills, building self-esteem and teaching valuable leadership and goal-setting skills.1 When many youth sports programs faced challenges in 2020, Mission Tiger reaffirmed its commitment to bring the benefits of sports to more middle schoolers nationwide by announcing a goal to have a positive impact on 1 million kids by the end of 2021.

To date, Mission Tiger has helped more than 1 million kids gain better access to sports by refurbishing sports facilities, providing team jerseys, upgrading equipment and more.

For more information and to support the mission, visit MissionTiger.com, and follow Kellogg's Frosted Flakes on Instagram and TikTok to catch more details about the kids impacted by Tony's latest Mission Tiger donation.

About Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger™

Mission Tiger launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public school educators nationwide. For every Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® box purchased, a $2 donation* is sparked by uploading a receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards™ via MissionTiger.com. Thanks to fans coast to coast, students at middle schools nationwide have better access to play sports. If a favorite athletic program has been cut or a local team needs new uniforms, visit MissionTiger.com today to see requests from middle schools seeking funds and join our team. Mission Tiger middle school sports projects are fulfilled by Tony's partner, DonorsChoose.

Mission Tiger is a part of Kellogg's™ Better Days. Kellogg's™ Better Days is our promise to advance sustainable and equitable access to food, creating better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

*Kellogg is donating $2 per purchase to DonorsChoose with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Min. Donation $250,000 - Max. $500,000. Go to missiontiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 1/1/22 and 12/31/22; must upload within 30 days of purchase.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About the School District of Philadelphia

The School District of Philadelphia is the largest school district in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Enrollment includes more than 198,000 students in public, charter and alternative schools, and approximately 19,000 employees. Under the leadership of Superintendent, Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr., the School District's mission is to deliver on the civil right of every child in Philadelphia to an excellent public school education and ensure all children graduate from high school ready to succeed, fully-engaged as a citizen of our world. For more information about the School District, visit www.philasd.org.

1 Youth Sports Benefits; Aspen Institute Project Play

