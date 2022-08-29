Largest capacity provider in the world Avia Solutions Group continues increasing its ACMI market share

LONDON , Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the aircraft ACMI market size was valued at $4.2bn and is projected to reach $8.8bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2022 to 2030. The ACMI global market is driven by seasonality and different demand peaks per calendar year. For example, pre-covid in 2019, out of 1.15 billion passengers carried by airlines, 650 million were carried in June – October (summer), which means 31 % more passengers when compared to the winter season. And the demand in South America, Asia Pacific, and Africa regions is opposite to Europe.

Klasjet Boeing 737NG ACMI (PRNewswire)

To meet the growing ACMI demand of more educated airlines after the Covid-19 pandemic, KlasJet, an EU-based private air charter company is joining its parent group Avia Solutions Group companies and expanding its service portfolio by adding passenger ACMI to its services list.

Avia Solutions Group, with its services, operations, and presence, covers all continents and for many years has been developing its relationships with airlines, ACMI operators, MRO and training services providers. This August, the group AOC jointly has 140 aircraft in service, by SmartLynx Airlines, Avion Express, Bluebird Nordic, and Magma Aviation.

Several large legacy carriers in their updated strategic plans indicated that one of the tools to increase efficiency is to use third parties ACMI services to meet the seasonal demand, which allows to reduce capacity during non-peak seasons. Companies and consultants state that 1 aircraft, used as ACMI by a carrier, can generate from $1 M to $3 M per season, depending on the region, business model of airlines, and yields.

"After covid, airlines' creditors, shareholders, governments are seeking more efficiency from the operators. Historically airlines generated an average of 1.57 % profit per year over the last 19 years. So, there aren't many opportunities to increase efficiency, except contracting ACMI for peak season. From educated customers, we see a huge demand for aircraft leasing with the crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) included. Avia Solutions Group is the largest capacity sharer in the world, and we want to be part of ongoing growth," says Rita Domkute, CEO of KlasJet.

According to her, the airline is planning to expand its current fleet by adding more next-generation Boeing 737. "We plan to add 5 economy class Boeing aircraft with a capacity for 189 passengers to our fleet this year, and by the end of 2023, we should have 15 more aircraft for ACMI operations. This passenger aircraft type of aircraft wasn't in our group ACMI companies fleet list till now. I trust that our VIP charter service experience together with the ACMI industry expertise of Avia Solutions Group companies will allow us to smoothly enter the ACMI market and offer high-quality services from the first moment," explains KlasJet's CEO. The company plans to start ACMI operations starting in autumn.

Even though KlasJet is embarking on this new ACMI journey, the company will continue providing exceptional private charter services to its loyal client base. The company currently operates VIP 7 aircraft and plans to expand its luxury fleet to 10 aircraft in 2023.

About KlasJet

KlasJet is a European business aviation company, specialising in comprehensive aircraft management solutions as well as private and corporate charter flights. Operating a fleet of uniquely designed jets based in Vilnius, Lithuania, as well as airports across Western and Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, KlasJet provides comfort, safety, and attention to detail from the ground up. The company focuses on clients' needs, using the elegant simplicity of a single point of contact for all travel demands. KlasJet commits to the highest level of worry-free aviation services.

KlasJet is a family member of Avia Solutions Group, leaders in end-to-end capacity solutions for passenger and cargo airlines worldwide. The Group manages over 100 offices and production facilities globally and is significantly backed by the assets of over 7,000 highly skilled aviation professionals, serving more than 2,000 clients throughout Europe, Asia, North America, Australia, and worldwide.

Avia Solutions Group holds more than 500 licenses for its evolutionary range of activities across multiple business sectors. Its vast portfolio of services to clients includes ACMI, charter and cargo aviation, aircraft leasing and trading, MRO services, business aviation and VIP airline procurement, pilot and crew training, recruitment services, together with multiple complementary services spanning a wide range of associated operations.

For more information, please visit: www.klasjet.aero and www.aviasg.com

