Metafora delivers data strategy excellence in the transportation space through Google Cloud Marketplace

Metafora's service gives customers the ability to break down data silos and drive the bottom line through insights on Google Cloud

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- METAFORA, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing customers with custom data strategy from architecture through system selection in the supply chain space.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages, allowing customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

Metafora will assess the client's data strategy from architecture to process flows and organizational design, benchmark to peers, and then collaborate with leadership in creating and tailoring a solution complete with a business case. The roadmap is then created and requirements are identified and refined. From there, Metafora will execute according to the client needs, whether it is providing program management support or augmenting a full technical team in implementing the solution.

"Metafora has been delivering data and cloud strategies and custom software using Google Cloud infrastructure for years, including relying on Google Cloud for our own Socket Integration platform. Google Cloud has a comprehensive suite of technology capabilities, and we're thrilled to be a Google Cloud partner and help transportation and logistics companies build stronger, more resilient and more responsive cloud and data management solutions leveraging Google Cloud technologies.

This partnership with Google Cloud allows Metafora to bring its decades of experience advising leading transportation and logistics companies to more customers and help companies with disorganized data strategies better understand and take action with their data. As the industry continues to diversify and become more dynamic, our partnership is positioned to provide best-in-class cloud and data management technologies," said Peter Rentschler, Metafora CEO.

Interested in how Metafora + Google Cloud Marketplace can elevate your business? Get in touch here .

Metafora, previously "CarrierDirect," is a business consulting and software development firm that exclusively serves the transportation, logistics, and supply chain space. Metafora partners with carriers, shippers, and freight tech vendors to help them optimize their business and develop tech strategy to fuel their growth. Metafora+ is their partnership network.

View original content:

SOURCE Metafora