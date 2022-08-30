AppViewX Joins Cloud Security Alliance to Ensure Strong Digital Identity Is Part of Every Cloud Security and Zero Trust Strategy

Field CISO to take active role in CSA's Identity Access Management and Zero Trust Working Groups to help create best practices for Identity Governance

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AppViewX, the leader in automated machine identity management (MIM) and application infrastructure security, today announced that the company has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. In doing so, Alon Nachmany, Field CISO at AppViewX, will be making significant contributions to the direction and development of research in the newly formed Identity Access Management (IAM) Working Group , as well as the well-established Zero Trust Working Group . These groups will look to compile industry best practices and educate organizations about how to ensure digital identities (software and hardware) are secure and compliant in complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments and as part of zero trust strategies.

As a CSA member, AppViewX will further educate the market on the increased risk surface created by the growing number of machines being deployed during cloud migrations.

"I am very excited for AppViewX to join the CSA's Identity Access Management and Zero Trust Working Groups. Digital transformation and the desire to leverage the cloud to enhance existing services and deliver new experiences creates a tremendous challenge to manage machine identities at scale, mitigate organizational risk and ensure security and compliance. Together, we will promote identity management and cloud security best practices to enable strong security assurance in the most complex and demanding cloud infrastructures," said Alon Nachmany, Field CISO at AppViewX.

Through its Automation Platform, AppViewX delivers solutions to reduce cybersecurity risk and ensure compliance in the most demanding Fortune-ranked organizations across financial services, banking, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, and high tech. The company's CERT+ certificate lifecycle management (CLM) solution automates the discovery, monitoring, analysis, provisioning and orchestration of digital certificates and encryption keys to eliminate cloud service outages and prevent damaging security breaches. Delivered on-premises, in the cloud or as a service, AppViewX CERT+ is ready-to-consume and highly scalable to meet any organization's identity governance and cybersecurity strategy.

"Cloud migrations and digital transformations create new security challenges for organizations, one being the exponential growth in systems and applications that organizations are deploying. We look forward to collaborating with AppViewX and aligning to our goal to provide the best education on securing cloud computing and reducing risk," said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is trusted by the world's leading global organizations to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and increase visibility through machine identity management and application infrastructure security and orchestration. With speed and agility, our Automation Platform facilitates digital transformation through streamlined workflows to prevent outages, reduce security incidents and protect both your reputation and your bottom line.

The AppViewX Platform is a modular software application that enables the automation and orchestration of network infrastructure using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow. It quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost.

AppViewX automates NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps for Fortune 1000 companies, including six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers. AppViewX is headquartered in New York with additional offices in the U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

