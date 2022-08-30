CSAA Insurance Group ad campaign featuring Rick Astley goes viral across America

All-new video of Rick Astley in surprise campaign goes LIVE today

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSAA Insurance Group's recent campaign with 1980s British legend Rick Astley, like everything else the accomplished singer has done, has been an overwhelming success. After launching on August 15, the campaign went viral, reaching 2.5 million views in just a few days with numbers continuing to grow. And, the campaign's not over yet, with the release today of an all-new 30-second video.

CSAA Insurance Group ad campaign featuring Rick Astley releases an all-new 30-second video featuring "insider" moments.

The new video features the fun twist of Rick "Rickrolling" himself, plus, a couple of other "insider" moments especially for fans of the music icon. For instance, the date on Rick's phone screen is July 27 and the time reads 7:27 p.m.: July 27 is the anniversary date for the artist's hit song, "Never Gonna Give You Up."

A key component to the viral success of the campaign has been the release of an updated version of Rick Astley's iconic 1987 chart-topping hit "Never Gonna Give You Up." The new video—which has garnered nearly 3 million YouTube and over 6 million TikTok views to date—pays tribute to the original while spreading the good news about InsurAAAnce — the insurance that never gives you up!

In addition to the video, mysterious QR codes featuring Rick Astley's iconic hair, sprang up across the country on television, billboards, wallscapes, and sports stadiums. They will also appear in the sky via aerial advertising, and each offers a familiar Rick Astley experience: the "Rickroll." Anyone can scan the code and experience the recreated music video for themselves.

"We are beyond thrilled by the overwhelmingly favorable reaction to this campaign," said Linda Goldstein, executive vice president, Customer Experience & Marketing, CSAA Insurance Group. "Working with a legend like Rick Astley has been such a wonderful experience. Through his talents, we are reaching customers—both new and current—in ways that we could have never imagined."

The campaign, a concept of Deloitte Digital, was brought to life in part through a commercial directed by Joseph Kahn, winner of multiple Grammys, MTV VMAs, Clios, and Emmys. Deloitte Digital's wealth of expertise in the insurance industry, as well as its deep capabilities in creative, data and technology, allow it to take a creative approach to advertising and activate new brand platforms across all customer touchpoints.

Stanton, an award-winning public relations agency based in New York and California, managed all the publicity for the campaign, which to date has garnered numerous media placements in the United States, attracting the attention of hundreds of millions of consumers. Even more impressive, the campaign has reached more than 2.2 billion people worldwide.

Check out the original Rick Astley-CSAA Insurance Group video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtL1huin9EE

About CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer, offers automobile, homeowners, and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members through AAA clubs in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has been rated "A" or better by A.M. Best for more than 90 years and is one of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the United States, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by Points of Light. More information is available at http://csaa-insurance.aaa.com and on social media (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn).

About Deloitte Digital

Deloitte Digital helps companies create new growth by elevating the human experience — with connected ideas, technology, and talent. Our ambition is to make the best customer-oriented organizations in the world. Alongside all of Deloitte, we foster the connections necessary to shape a better future for our clients, our culture, our society, and our planet. Visit www.deloittedigital.com or follow Deloitte Digital on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more.

About Stanton

Stanton is a full-service national communications agency with offices in New York and California focused primarily on B2B organizations. We provide strategic public relations and marketing communications to clients across a wide spectrum of industry sectors. At Stanton, our team of communications professionals go above and beyond to ask the tough questions, challenge assumptions, and recommend bold solutions that don't just check a box, but produce business-changing results and elevate communications. Visit www.stantonprm.com or follow Stanton on LinkedIn.

Rick Astley’s iconic hairstyle is featured in an ad campaign with CSAA Insurance Group. (PRNewswire)

