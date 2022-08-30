FOOTBALL STAR MARK ANDREWS CAPTAINS TEAM ROCKIN' PROTEIN® THIS SEASON

Partnership with hometown dairy's high-protein beverage gives fans glimpse into his intense training

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockin' Protein® made by Shamrock Farms® announced today that pro football tight end Mark Andrews is the brand's newest athlete influencer. Kicking off the partnership with a campaign titled "The Beat Mandrews Challenge," fans will enjoy a look at how one of the most dominant players in football trains and fuels with the help of his favorite ready-to-drink protein beverage.

"As a Type-1 diabetic, I closely monitor everything that goes into my body and look for nutrient-dense, tasty foods," said Andrews. "I've been drinking Rockin' Protein every step of my career because it's a delicious and healthy source of protein that also helps keep my abilities at an elite level – it's truly a game-changer."

A highly-skilled player at his position, Andrews relies on Rockin' Protein to build lean muscle mass so he can remain quick, agile and flexible as a pass catcher, while also maintaining the strength needed to block at the line of scrimmage.

Born and raised in Arizona, the birthplace of Shamrock Farms dairy and its Rockin' Protein, Andrews is the perfect captain of Team Rockin', which includes an impressive list of professional athletes and celebrities that have come before him.

Putting Andrews' unique skillset on full display, Rockin' Protein's unconventional campaign – "The Beat Mandrews Challenge" – demonstrates that being 6'5" AND 256-pounds while doing what he does on the football field is no easy feat. Gym-goers went through a gauntlet of drills while wearing weight vests that increased their respective body-weight to match that of Andrews.

While fans can't emulate Andrews' physical ability, they can still fuel up like him with Rockin' Protein – because it contains 30-grams of protein, has no added sugar, is a low carb source and has all the valuable nutrients of dairy. And because it's made with pure, fresh Shamrock Farms milk, every sip tastes great.

CHECK OUT THE BEAT MANDREWS CHALLENGE HERE

Active and health conscious people who are looking for a delicious protein drink can learn more about the complete line of Rockin' Protein products at rockinprotein.com. Look for Rockin' Protein's signature green tops in the refrigerated section at major retailers and grocery stores. Find it on a shelf near you with the product locator at rockinprotein.com/find-near-you.

About Shamrock Farms®

Shamrock Farms® is one of the largest, family-owned milk companies in the country. Founded 100 years ago in 1922 with 20 cows, a truck and a dream, Shamrock Farms has been challenging category conventions every day for more than three generations. Now a trusted household name, Shamrock Farms is still committed to perfecting the craft of dairy and strives to deliver the best-tasting products on the market. Its impressive portfolio of products, including Rockin' Protein® and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Based in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm with a herd of more than 10,000 cows. For more information, visit www.shamrockfarms.net and www.rockinprotein.com or follow us on social media.

