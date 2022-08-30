Mallory Lindgren's Leadership Gains Promotion to Senior Vice President at Westwood

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services Inc. (Westwood), a national full-service multidiscipline engineering firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Mallory Lindgren, a 15-year Westwood professional, from Vice President of Renewables to Senior Vice President of Market Development. In her new role, Lindgren will provide leadership across Westwood's power, renewable energy, land development, and public infrastructure divisions to expand growth in existing markets and lead new market development.

"What excites me most about this new role is its intentionality to blaze new trails," Lindgren explains. "I'm fortunate to continue a role in renewables while partnering with clients and colleagues to develop Westwood's presence in other rapidly evolving industries like energy storage, EVs, green hydrogen, and data centers."

In 2007, Lindgren joined Westwood's environmental team and quickly proved herself to be a key leader in developing Westwood's market strategy and presence in the renewables industry. In 2016, she was promoted from Director of Strategy to Director of Solar to lead Westwood's Solar market. Under Lindgren's guidance, the Solar business grew rapidly to become Westwood's largest market with a résumé of more than 110 GWs. In early 2021, in addition to Solar, Lindgren began leading Westwood's Wind market where the team experienced a surge of growth across all disciplines, including substation and collection system design. Along her journey, Lindgren spearheaded Westwood's entry into energy storage, served on Westwood's board of directors, and chaired national and local programming for the non-profit Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE). It is her continuous passion for community growth, innovation, and the grid transformation that positions her for success in her new role.

"A part of Westwood's success is tied to our ability to innovate for industries not developed, or just emerging, and then build markets and services to serve those clients," says Bryan Powell, PE, Chief Operations Officer, Westwood. "Mallory has distinguished herself as a strong leader at Westwood and will excel as an internal connector across our divisions as she stands as a champion for innovation."

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a leading, award-winning, full-service, multidiscipline professional civil engineering firm specializing in public infrastructure , private development , wind , solar , and power delivery projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2022, Westwood placed #13 and #26 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms and Best Firms to Work for lists and received a first place Zweig Marketing Excellence award. Westwood also ranked consistently higher for five consecutive years on the Engineering News Record (ENR) 500 as one of the country's leading design firms. The firm regularly ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

