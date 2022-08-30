Pacifica Hotels Unveils Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Opening of the newly renovated and rebranded hotel offers an authentic coastal stay where historic charm and seaside hospitality collide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacifica Hotels, the largest owner and operator of boutique hotels along the Pacific Coast, unveils the latest addition to its portfolio with the debut of Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara opens its doors after an extensive remodel and rebrand, offering 61 well-appointed guest rooms and suites.

Founded in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, the newly reimagined Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara invites guests to immerse themselves in stunning Spanish architecture, experience the sights and sounds of the city, and absorb the beauty emanating from the sparking California coastline. Wanderers, artists, wine lovers and foodies unite on energizing State Street, a must-see destination for any visitor. It's true what the locals say: Santa Barbara has it all.

"We are excited for the opening of Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara as we continue our partnership with Tapestry Collection by Hilton," said John Pedlow, chief operating officer at Pacifica Hotels. "Santa Barbara is such a special destination, and this hotel will truly immerse guests in all that the California coastal lifestyle has to offer."

Property highlights include personalized services, unmatched experiences and distinctive dining alongside complimentary WiFi and more. Guests can fuel up for a full day of adventure at new on-site eatery Brisa Café + Bar, which serves coastal comfort dishes including a refreshing acai bowl and Californian favorite, the breakfast burrito. For those on the move, Brisa Café + Bar is ready for whatever the day will bring with grab-and-go options, cold pressed juices and a special focus on coffee culture with selections from local roasters.

Travelers are invited to experience the city with their five senses: witnessing street art and live performances just steps away in the spirited Funk Zone, savoring local flavors inspired by exotic destinations, diving into the ever-evolving music scene at Santa Barbara's Historic Theatre District, breathing in the salty ocean air, and running their fingers along the decorative ironwork infused with the heart and spirit of Spain.

Designated by the city of Santa Barbara as a local landmark in March 2000, Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara combines the historical marrow of two buildings within the now single structured property.

Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class hotel brands. Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is located at 17 W. Haley St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Reservations can now be booked here for September 1, 2022 and beyond.

About Pacifica Hotels:

Pacifica Hotels was formed in 1993 to consolidate the hospitality operations of Invest West Financial Corporation, which has been involved in the acquisition, development, refurbishing and operating of quality hotel properties and other commercial real estate properties for almost 30 years. Today, Pacifica Hotels is the largest owner and operator of boutique hotels on the Pacific coast. Pacifica Hotels' 40 independent and flagged properties in key California cities from San Diego to San Francisco, as well as Hawaii, feature outstanding locations, AAA 3 and 4-diamond ratings, upgraded amenities and high standards of guest service. For complete hotel descriptions and reservations, visit www.pacificahotels.com .

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton:

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of 75 original hotels that offers guests unique style and vibrant personality, and encourages guests to explore the local destination. With plans for global expansion, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience a positive stay at Tapestry Collection by Hilton by booking at tapestrycollectionbyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tapestry Collection by Hilton at newsroom.hilton.com/tapestry, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

