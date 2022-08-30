Scripps taps Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist to lead Journalism Journey Initiative

Applications are now open for the print-to-broadcast career transition program from the Google and Scripps partnership

CINCINNATI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Iovino has joined The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) to lead the new Google-backed Scripps Journalism Journey Initiative.

Jim Iovino has joined The E.W. Scripps Company to lead the new Google-backed Scripps Journalism Journey Initiative. (PRNewswire)

The multi-year initiative is designed to transition experienced journalists with primarily print news backgrounds into video-driven news careers. Google has made a financial commitment to Scripps to underwrite the newly created program.

Iovino has more than 25 years of experience as a print and multimedia journalist. He served most recently as visiting assistant professor of media innovation at West Virginia University, where he developed and directed the NewStart Newspaper Ownership Initiative – a program that focuses on recruiting, training and supporting the next generation of community newspaper owners and publishers across the country.

"With his diverse journalism industry knowledge and experience in education, Jim quickly emerged as an exceptional person to steer this important initiative for our company," said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. "We're pleased to find a leader that is passionate about the way this initiative will bring even more great journalism talent into Scripps."

Prior to joining WVU, Iovino was deputy managing editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Reporting for its Tree of Life massacre coverage. Iovino managed all digital editorial initiatives at the Post-Gazette, including driving audience-first and digital subscription efforts.

Previously, Iovino was senior news editor of operations for NBC-owned stations' digital properties across the country. He also served as digital managing editor for the NBC station in Washington, D.C., and was a digital editor for TV stations in Columbus, Ohio, and Pittsburgh.

"This is a special opportunity to draw upon every aspect of my career – print, digital, managing, educating," Iovino said. "At a time when journalism has never been more important, this program will nurture veteran journalists and reignite their passions. I can't wait to get started."

Iovino began his career as a sportswriter for the Tribune-Review in Pittsburgh and Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in journalism.

The application period for the Scripps Journalism Journey Initiative is open with program start dates in December and January. Interested journalists can submit their applications here.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, ION Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

