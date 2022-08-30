TPCA and i2i Population Health partner to improve quality and collaboration across Community Health Centers in Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health is pleased to announce its newest health care network implementation with the Tennessee Primary Care Association (TPCA). TPCA will leverage i2i's PRiZiM network population health management (PHM) platform to share best practices and improve care through their Center for Quality in Community Health (CQCH).

Implementing the PRiZiM analytics tools will give TPCA and their 22 Community Health Center members significantly greater data visualization capability - with the aim of providing timely and actionable clinical, financial, and operational KPIs. PRiZiM will help TPCA better serve their members as a resource for driving quality initiatives, identifying areas of greatest need, and informing policies and best practices. TPCA will utilize PRiZiM to provide real-time insight into care delivery across the network and assist with sharing best practices to improve care in the communities they serve.

"We are excited to use PRiZiM to provide real-time insight into care delivery across the state, drive collaborative quality improvement, and assist in our mission to expand access to affordable, quality care," stated Libby Thurman, Chief Executive Officer at TPCA.

TPCA's CQCH is a Health Center Controlled Network that seeks to improve patient care and advance health center clinical, operational, and financial quality by leveraging data and technology-based interventions. It is the vision of the CQCH to use evidence-based tools, technology, data, and resources to promote quality improvement. Through the collaboration of CQCH members and TPCA staff, health centers will be strategically positioned for success in value-based payment models.

"TPCA has been a valued i2i partner since 2014, leveraging our industry-leading i2iTracks solution within many of their Community Health Centers. We are excited to continue our long partnership with TPCA and support their efforts to improve the health of Tennessee communities. Adding PRiZiM will assist TPCA with successfully executing their mission of expanding access to quality healthcare for communities across the state. We are honored to be a trusted partner in their continued journey of population health management," stated Justin Neece, President and Chief Executive Officer at i2i.

